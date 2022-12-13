Verinovum Earns Validated Data Stream Designation in New NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinovum — a leading health data curation and enrichment technology company – announced today it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program. The company is part of the latest NCQA cohort to proactively seek and earn this validation.

"This work demonstrates our high standards in curating clinical data." -- Mark McCurry , Verinovum President and CEO

The designation illustrates Verinovum's commitment to trusted, high value, aggregated clinical data resources. This selective classification also elevates Verinovum's mission to help payers, providers, and vendors enhance the care experience, improve population health, promote health equity, and reduce costs.

"Verinovum has achieved a notable milestone with our validated status in the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation program," said Mark McCurry, Verinovum President and CEO. "This work demonstrates our high standards in curating clinical data by verifying our adherence to the NCQA Continuity of Care Document (CCD) Implementation Guide and protecting the integrity of the data we curate through ingestion, transformation, and output of clinical data."

Data streams that earn NCQA validation undergo a rigorous, 18-week, end-to-end analysis of the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard the information. From ingestion at primary sources through transmission to end users, the designation verifies adherence to NCQA process, system, and data standards. The designation must be renewed each year.

Verinovum's mission is to solve the silent epidemic of dirty healthcare data to unleash the full potential of measurement, clinical improvement, and innovation. By empowering and enabling payers and providers to deliver better patient outcomes and avoid unnecessary cost, Verinovum's Data Curation as a Service℠ (DCaaS) platform sheds light on the oftentimes hidden insights that can only be uncovered when leveraging clean clinical data via curation and enrichment. To date, Verinovum has processed billions of inbound data points, succeeding in elevating data quality and usability for better quality reporting, actuarial knowledge, and member/patient engagement.

"NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program helps identify clinical data that can be trusted and sets a high bar for how the data are managed," said NCQA President, Margaret E. O'Kane. "We are excited that organizations like Verinovum are working to improve trust in clinical data and help ensure the data's accuracy and broader usability."

As a vital, early step in achieving NCQA's vision of a digital measurement ecosystem, validated data flows also improve the efficiency of today's quality measurement processes. Uniquely accepted as standard supplemental data in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®)1 audits, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation approved sources such as Verinovum.

For more information on NCQA validation, please click here .

1HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Verinovum

Verinovum provides data curation and enrichment solutions that help organizations improve operating performance. Verinovum delivers clean, complete, and accurate clinical data, supporting healthcare organizations in accessing the right information, in the right format, at the right time, to fulfill specific use cases and achieve clinical and business goals. Discover more at Verinovum.com .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

