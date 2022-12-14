Alfa Laval supports refinery in its transition towards biofuels

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc., a U.S.-based renewable fuels and petroleum refining company, to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment, part of a strategic investment in the refinery supporting CVR's expansion into renewable biofuel production.

Alfa Laval will supply pre-treatment systems, consisting of various equipment such as separators, heat exchangers, pumps and agitators intended to reduce contaminants in the feedstocks before conversion into biofuel. The systems are intended to support a more cost-effective supply of sustainable feedstocks.

As part of the ongoing energy transition, many refineries in the U.S. and Europe are being converted into biofuels plants. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), replacing fossil fuels with biofuels is one of the primary ways to decarbonize the transport sector. And in the "Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario," biofuels are expected to make up 64 percent of the sector's renewable energy consumption in 2030.

"Alfa Laval has extensive experience and expertise in both oil refining and biofuel processes," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division at Alfa Laval. "Together with our premium product range we thereby become a reliable partner for our customers in this important transition towards a more sustainable energy supply. By changing and optimizing the current processes, we can make a big difference as we work in parallel on tomorrow's solutions."

Did you know… The annual global demand for biofuels is estimated to grow by 28 percent by 2026, reaching 186 billion litres, according to IEA.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

