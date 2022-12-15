Five to Flow Partners with The Andrew Goodman Foundation to Develop The Future Generation of Civic Leaders

Five to Flow is a global consulting agency that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak business performance.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow™ today announces a partnership with The Andrew Goodman Foundation to invest in their mission to develop the future generation of civic leaders in the US. Young people aged 18-29 are one of the most underrepresented voter groups in the US — yet their values have the power to transform our nation. AGF supports youth leadership development, voting accessibility, and social justice initiatives on campuses across the country with mini grants to select institutions of higher learning and other financial assistance to student leaders.

Five to Flow Logo (PRNewswire)

Five to Flow's Leadership Discover Flow™ engagement with AGF provides solutions across the five core elements of organizational wellness to enable and empower their employees to fulfill AGF's mission. Furthermore, the partnership advances Five to Flow's mission to dedicate 5% of its time to working with nonprofit organizations that are investing in positive change for young adults.

"We aimed to give our staff in promoted roles more confidence to work in those new roles and work together in a remote environment. Five to Flow has been instrumental in our journey towards improving the overall health of our organization," said Charles Imohosien, President and CEO, The Andrew Goodman Foundation.

According to the Urban Institute's 2021 Nonprofit Trends and Impacts Report, giving declined by double digits during the pandemic, and the way donors prefer to give is shifting towards digital. Five to Flow's goal is to help nonprofits tackle their challenges by building solutions across the five core elements that accelerate change and growth.

"By improving the employee experience and developing leadership skills and confidence at AGF, we are empowering them to manage their various stakeholders' experiences more effectively, which will have a positive impact on youth leadership development across the country," said Kate Visconti, Founder and CEO of Five to Flow.

ABOUT

Five to Flow is a global consulting agency that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak performance. Our proprietary methodology is driven by five core elements of organizational wellness. We are the bridge between who an organization thinks they are, who they actually are, and who they aspire to be.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five to Flow