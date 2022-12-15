Jacobs, Atkins and PwC to Advise National Highways on Third Road Investment Strategy

Long-term planning to improve England's strategic highway network

Strategic advisory and digital capabilities to help unlock investment benefits

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, and PwC have been appointed by National Highways to help develop the U.K. government's third road investment strategy (RIS3) for England's highway network which runs from 2025-2030.

The Atkins Jacobs Joint Venture, supported by PwC, will develop business and delivery plans, setting out the case for multi-year investment across England's strategic road network of motorways and major A-roads.

The recommendations will look to improve road safety, capacity, quality and user experience, while also supporting National Highways' commitment to enabling economic growth and delivering net-zero road maintenance and construction by 2040.

"This strategic planning will advance opportunities to improve the network's critical infrastructure and unlock wide-reaching community benefits from this investment," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Europe Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "Drawing on our knowledge of the network, combined with our data and digital capabilities in transportation, we are further supporting National Highways to find ways to better safeguard and enhance the environment, improve road user experience and connect communities."

Atkins U.K. and Europe CEO Richard Robinson said, "The successful delivery of critical infrastructure requires strategic long-term planning and a focus on outcomes that benefit people, communities and businesses, while balancing the needs of the natural environment.

"We now look forward to supporting National Highways to shape the future of its road network, harnessing data, technology and decades of sector experience."

PwC U.K. Public Sector Transport Leader Grant Klein added: "This is an opportunity to help set out balanced and socially responsible plans for part of the U.K.'s critical national infrastructure, which will provide framing for the strategic road network beyond RIS3. Supporting Atkins and Jacobs we're excited about helping National Highways to deliver its purpose focussed on connecting the country and maximising its environmental and social impact."

On completion, the work will inform the Department for Transport's evaluation before it makes a final investment decision in late 2024, with the delivery of RIS3 starting in April 2025.

National Highways is the government owned company charged with planning, improving, managing, operating and maintaining England's Strategic Road Network – over 4,500 miles of motorways and major A roads connecting the country and driving economic growth.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Atkins is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. https://www.pwc.co.uk/industries/transport-logistics.html

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs