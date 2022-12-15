KAY® Jewelers Rings in the New Year as the Official Kiss Sponsor of New Year's Eve in Times Square

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAY Jewelers will be ringing in the New Year as the Official Kiss Sponsor of the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop. For the second year, KAY is partnering with the Times Square Alliance to celebrate every kiss, starting with the most iconic one of the year – the New Year's kiss.

KAY is spreading the love this New Year's Eve, and the celebration doesn't stop at Times Square. KAY will also invite people all over the country to count down to 2023 with the #KayKissCountdown TikTok Hashtag Challenge. No matter where they may be celebrating the New Year, a custom New Year's Eve ball drop branded effect will launch on 12/30, enabling users to share a kiss with someone they love and post it in front of the virtual ball drop, bringing the New Year's Eve festivities to homes across the country. Last New Year's Eve, KAY was recognized as having the most successful TikTok Hashtag Challenge in platform history with billions of hashtag views, thousands of videos posted and a new custom Every Kiss TikTok song that made the viral sound chart.

Celebrity hosts and KAY partners Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan will help the Revelers in New York City "Celebrate Every Kiss with KAY" throughout the night, from singing the iconic jingle, to blowing a kiss with KAY-branded gloves. As the clock counts down to midnight, a special surprise moment will be revealed as KAY celebrates every kiss and kicks off 2023 with love. TikTok influencers and KAY partners Kat Stickler, Matt and Abby Howard, and Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra will also be on-site posting live from the event.

"We are thrilled to again be the official sponsor of the New Year's Eve Kiss," said Jamie Singleton, President, KAY Jewelers. "KAY is synonymous with every kiss so it makes sense that we would celebrate the most iconic, widely shared kiss of the year in a huge way, from our presence in Times Square to our TikTok challenge, bringing people together from across the country for the New Year's Eve festivities. It's an exciting opportunity to kick off 2023, as we come together to celebrate new beginnings with love!"

The Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration will stream live on December 31, 2022, starting at 5:55 pm ET. The live webcast can be streamed on https://livestream.com/2023, TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, and TimesSquareBall.net. It can also be viewed on Facebook and Twitter.

The #KayKissCountdown TikTok challenge will be live 12/30-1/1 on the platform.

For more information about KAY, please visit www.Kay.com.

