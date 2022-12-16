ARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Argo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO).

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo common stock between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 20, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Argo's reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (ii) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; and (iii) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company's "core" business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward.

