Optimum Seismic's Ali Sahabi Named to Los Angeles Mayor Bass' transition team

Group to advise Mayor during her first 100 days

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has named Ali Sahabi, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Optimum Seismic, Inc. to her transition advisory team, which will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of her administration.

Mayor Karen Bass and Ali Sahabi, COO, Optimum Seismic, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Sahabi, a real estate developer and general engineering contractor, is a lifelong advocate for resilience and sustainability. His career has focused on promoting the safety, economy, and quality of life of communities throughout California. His work has been honored with the California Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award for taking a sustainable approach toward community development and environmental restoration in the Dos Lagos mixed-use development in the City of Corona.

As Chief Operating Officer of Optimum Seismic, Inc., one of California's leading seismic retrofit companies, he leads an experienced team that has been making cities safer since 1984 by performing earthquake engineering to achieve earthquake resistant buildings. His company performs full-service seismic retrofit engineering and construction services on multifamily, residential, commercial, and industrial buildings throughout the state. In conjunction with seismic retrofits, he performs renovations on older, historic buildings to give them new life and restore profitability. Sahabi also serves as President of Optimum Group, LLC, a real estate development company.

Sahabi earned a Master of Real Estate Development degree from the School of Urban Planning and Development at the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Pepperdine University.

Widely known for his philanthropic efforts, he supports a broad range of causes. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Metropolitan YMCA. Sahabi generously endowed the University of California, Riverside's Center for Sustainable Suburban Development, and continues to support numerous other causes to help people and communities. He provides scholarships and professional organization memberships for the next generation of structural engineers, supports women and minorities in business and is an advocate for community resilience and sustainability.

Sahabi is a Governing Board Member of the Building Industry Association of Southern California, and received the BIA Baldy View Chapter's Lifetime Achievement Award. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed). He has extensive involvement in multiple professional, civic and nonprofit organizations including the California Apartment Association, California Building Officials, California Manufacturers & Technology Association, and U.S. Resiliency Council. He is also involved in numerous local Apartment Associations, Chambers of Commerce, and Realtors Associations.

Co-chairs of the advisory team are: Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader; Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation, formerly publisher and CEO of La Opinión; Dominique Ng, CEO of East West Bank; Steve Soboroff, city police commissioner; and Yvonne Wheeler, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

The 103 advisory team members have "a broad range of experience in the public and private sectors that Mayor Bass will draw upon to house people immediately, make L.A. safer and expand opportunity in every neighborhood," according to the Mayor's office. The team includes individuals from the business, education and nonprofit worlds, as well as civic and religious leaders.

The advisory group will also help lay the foundation for long-term success by identifying the best possible talent for positions in the Mayor's Office, City departments and on the City's 49 Boards and Commissions.

