Angélica Fuentes Joins Koning Board of Directors

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Corporation has announced the addition of Angélica Fuentes to their Board of Directors. Angélica Fuentes is a Mexican American businesswoman and investor recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of Mexico's most powerful women. Throughout her career, Ms. Fuentes has sustained a strong commitment to organizations supporting the cause of women.

"Angélica's platform and work has always been about women's choice," says Lutao Ning, Koning CEO. "With her joining our board, we will give women everywhere the choice to avoid compression. We're taking a major step forward for women's health."

Koning has quickly been filling its 2023 pipeline, and with the addition of Angélica to the board, the company is primed to expand quickly across the country.

"Koning's technology produces high-contrast real 3D images of the breast with exceptional spatial resolution," says Ms. Fuentes. "This technology will dramatically improve the way doctors visualize and evaluate breast tissue. For example, Latinas and a lot of Asian women have dense breast tissue. With Koning, they can tell the difference between dense breast tissue and a tumor."

In regards to her near-term goals for the company, Ms. Fuentes says she is aligned with Koning's mission to revolutionize the breast imaging industry and to provide better breast imaging options to women around the world.

About Angélica Fuentes :

Angélica was appointed CEO of Grupo Imperial in 1992 at the age of 29. She quickly positioned the company as a top player in Northern Mexico's energy sector. She served as President of the Mexican Natural Gas Association from 1996 to 2000, and as President of the Business Energy Network of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Agreement (APEC) from 2002 to 2004. From 2007 to 2015, she served as CEO of Grupo Omnilife-Angelissima-Chivas. Under her leadership, the company became one of the top 100 corporations in Mexico. In 2019, she founded Muvop, a microfinance institution that targets those who lack access to credits and provides an e-learning platform focused on personal empowerment and financial education. Ms. Fuentes is a founding member and the general of Poder Partners LLC, a group which manages investments in healthcare and impact investments.

About Koning:

Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com. To invest in Koning, please go to the company's profile on StartEngine .

Media Contact: info@koningcorporation.com

