BloomChic Partners with L Catterton to Better Serve the Global Plus-Size Women's Community

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BloomChic, a digital-first fashion and lifestyle destination for modern women sized 10-30, today announced that it has received an investment from L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm. This positions BloomChic to embark on its next stage of growth and further realize its vision of enabling mid- and plus-size women to easily find clothes that fit them and their lives, in line with the company's core values of inclusivity, empowerment, and accessibility.

Leveraging L Catterton's global consumer insights and operating capabilities, BloomChic will be better equipped to scale its operations and deliver on its mission, as plus-size women are currently underserved, with limited and inferior shopping options. In the U.S., for example, approximately two-thirds of women wear clothes sized 14 and above, but less than half of the country's women's apparel market comprises such clothes and only around 2% of its women's apparel stores are focused on selling such clothes.

Dedicated to providing plus-size women with a wide variety of stylish, fitting, and comfortable apparel in a broad range of sizes at affordable price points, BloomChic has established itself as a brand that resonates with consumers who embrace female empowerment, body positivity, and social inclusion. With community-building as a cornerstone of its purpose, the company has garnered a strong following across multiple social media platforms, where it engages consumers with informative content and impactful narratives. The brand has also received positive reviews for its in-person events organized for customers and brand ambassadors to try on new products and provide real-time feedback on style, fit, and quality.

Focusing on customer satisfaction and efficiency, BloomChic employs a data-driven product development process which identifies trending colors, patterns, and fabrics with consideration for different body shapes and each material's properties. New offerings are produced and tested in very small batches, leveraging the founding team's decades of production and inventory management experience as well as its extensive and deep relationships with top suppliers.

"BloomChic puts its customers at the center of everything it does," commented Scott Chen, a Managing Partner of L Catterton. "This is evident not only from the range and quality of its products, but also the meaningful connections it has formed with customers and its culture of ensuring that the plus-size voice is heard. We look forward to partnering with its management team to deepen the brand's presence in the market and create greater value for its customers."

Bill Hu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BloomChic, said, "L Catterton has an impressive track record of helping companies to build iconic brands, broaden product suites, enter new geographic markets, and attract talent. We are thrilled to begin working together to better serve the global plus-size women's community."

"There is a very real need for women of all sizes to be and feel seen, uplifted by fashion," added Freya Hu, the Chief Product Officer of BloomChic. "It is our mission to fulfill this need. We are only at the start of our journey and are incredibly excited about what's to come."

L Catterton has significant experience investing globally in apparel and digitally-native companies. Current and past investments in the space include ba&sh; Just Over The Top (JOTT); Ganni; Sandro, Maje & Claudie Pierlot; Savage X Fenty; Sweaty Betty; and ThirdLove.

BloomChic is a digital-first fashion and lifestyle destination established in 2021 for modern women sized 10-30. True to its slogan "Live with Ease, Dress with Joy", the brand exists to enable mid- and plus-size women to easily find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothes thoughtfully made for their curves. BloomChic's growing team is based across Greater China and California, and serves customers spanning the U.S., Canada, Australia, and most parts of Europe.

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $33 billion of capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands.

