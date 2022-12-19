Globe dominates ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard anew

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital solutions platform Globe dominated the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) anew, bagging three awards at a virtual awarding ceremony held last December 1.

Globe received outstanding recognition as among the Top 3 Philippine Publicly-Listed Companies and part of the ASEAN Top 20 and the ASEAN Asset Class – Philippines for being at the forefront of corporate governance standards and practices. Globe bagged the same awards in the previous awarding ceremony.

"We are honored to be recognized through the prestigious ACGS Awards and rally the Philippines to be among the top corporate governance performers in the region," said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu, stressing that corporate governance plays a significant role in the company's purpose.

Globe was also recognized for Best Corporate Governance under the Telecom - Asia category for two consecutive years from the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards, proving its commitment to Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies that help shape society's sustainable future.

"At Globe, corporate governance is everybody's business as we carry out our vision, mission, and core values in the delivery of our products and services. It is our duty that our customers and stakeholders feel this difference in how we perform and do business," he added.

The ACGS is a joint effort of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aimed at promoting integration within the region and the ASEAN as an investment asset class.

Assessment of the top ASEAN publicly-listed companies based on market capitalization was conducted using a Scorecard supported by rigorous methodology and benchmarked against international principles and best practices. The domestic ranking bodies (DRBs) of each participating ASEAN country lead the evaluation process of their respective domestic listed companies. The shortlisted companies undergo a peer review process where the DRBs are assigned to review the shortlist from another participating ASEAN country. The DRB for the Philippines is the Institute of Corporate Directors, which is also an organizer of the Awards ceremony.

Introduced in 2011, the ACGS recognizes corporate governance achievements of publicly-listed companies in the region, with the first inaugural awarding ceremony held in 2015. Globe has been consistently on the list since then.

Globe recognizes the importance of good governance in realizing its vision, carrying out its mission, and living out its values to create and sustain increased value for all stakeholders.

"The equilibrium between our business and our commitment to corporate governance principles propels us to achieve our goals in collaboration with one another. This is a journey that is worth pursuing as the principles and practices sustain a healthy business culture that gives value to our stakeholders," said Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Globe Chief Compliance Officer, SVP for Law and Compliance, and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

Globe is committed to upholding the 10 UNGC principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The company has also made it to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the seventh consecutive year and received an "A" rating from MSCI ESG.

