The Haslam College of Business Debuts Innovative Franchise Certificate Program

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Unveils New Program for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haslam College of Business via the Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes the 2023 inaugural class for a brand new offering: The Franchise Certificate Program. The university continues to strive toward the strategic initiative of building a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem across Tennessee and the region, with franchising being a foundational part of that ecosystem.

BrightStar Care (PRNewswire)

"More and more people are turning to franchising as a means to entrepreneurship where they are in business for themselves, not by themselves. That could mean working for a franchisor to support franchisees or becoming a franchisee themselves," said program donor, and founder and CEO of BrightStar Care, Shelly Sun (HCB, '92). "When I founded BrightStar Care in 2002, and then began franchising in 2005, it gave me a deeper understanding of franchising and a path to the success that I wish for every entrepreneur. Through this new program we will teach students the fundamentals of franchising and provide them with knowledge that will support whatever career path they ultimately choose."

BrightStar Care, a home health care franchise dedicated to providing both medical and non-medical assistance for families and individuals in need has grown to more than 365 locations represented by 200 small businesses and reached $639M in revenue in 2021. BrightStar Care is consistently named in Forbes' Top Ten Franchises under a $150,000 initial investment.

The Franchise Certificate Program provides entrepreneurs with support and training on the many facets of franchising. Students considering a career with a franchisor or simply those that desire deeper franchise knowledge can benefit from the comprehensive curriculum which will include:

Education on the franchising industry

Best practices for operating a franchise business

Insight from franchise industry professionals

Networking with other students interested in franchising

"The first priority of The Franchise Business Program is to provide entrepreneurial options for potential future business owners," said Lynn Youngs, executive director of the Anderson Center. "We are not only aiming to educate, but also to make a difference in the community by creating jobs, supporting the next generation of small business owners with a sound basis for entering the entrepreneurial marketplace, and providing innovative strategies for successful business practices."

To help build the Franchise Certificate Program, Cordell Riley, a franchising expert with nearly 30 years of experience, aims to build the program out in the coming years to include minor and major offerings specifically in franchising.

"Over the next decade we will help to create entrepreneurs that will make a difference in our communities and leverage the ever-so-important entrepreneurial spirit we have as Americans," said Riley, program faculty member.

An advisory board consisting of franchisors, franchisees, franchise vendors, and other entrepreneurial representatives including Shelly Sun, Lynn Youngs, Tamra Kennedy, Tom Wood, Sherri Fishman and Cordell Riley will advise on the development of program content to ensure the franchise industry and the program work collaboratively to deliver the most knowledgeable future entrepreneurs in the country.

For more information about the Franchise Certificate Program, please visit https://haslam.utk.edu/executive-course/leadership-strategy/franchise-certificate-program/.

About The Haslam College of Business

The Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, founded in 1914, consists of approximately 8,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Its seven departments, eight centers and institutes, four forums and graduate and executive education programs reach across the for profit, not-for-profit and governmental sectors of business, with a heavy emphasis on practical research. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was founded in 1794 and was designated Tennessee's land-grant institution in 1879. For more information on the Haslam College of Business please visit haslam.utk.edu . To find out more about UT, visit utk.edu.

Media Contact: Sherri Fishman, sfish@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of Tennessee