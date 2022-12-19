Health and Hydrogen launches one of the first medical-grade Molecular Hydrogen Inhalation Machine HAH-301

GURGAON, India, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Hydrogen Inhalation therapy is now extensively used for its many health benefits, such as reducing inflammation, improving cellular function, and protecting against oxidative stress. Health And Hydrogen recently launched a revolutionary, easy-to-use medical-grade molecular hydrogen inhalation HAH- 301 device to provide patients with these benefits. This device can deliver a high flow rate of up to 3 litres per minute, including 2 litres of Hydrogen and 1 litre of oxygen, making it one of the world's first devices of its kind. Also, because this device is easy to use, it can be used in different medical and wellness settings, making it a powerful tool for promoting health and wellness.

Launching High output 3L/min HAH - 301 Hydrogen Inhalation Device for medical purposes (PRNewsfoto/Health And Hydrogen) (PRNewswire)

Studies have shown that Molecular Hydrogen positively affects several chronic diseases, such as sepsis infections, organ damage, and many others, including cancer and heart problems. For example, in recent developments, Molecular Hydrogen Inhalation devices have been used in China to inhale Oxygen and Hydrogen for better management of COVID-19 infections. Furthermore, numerous clinical and laboratory studies conducted over the last 8-10 years have demonstrated the beneficial effects of gas in various conditions, such as sports injuries, respiratory diseases, liver diseases, and so on. But it will be a few years before more research on humans can back it up with evidence.

"We are committed to investing resources in research and development to make the safest and most effective machines for inhaling Molecular Hydrogen on the market. Also, we want to get our technology to a lot of people by working with doctors and physicians all over the world. We are happy to share that our devices are now available worldwide through our global logistics partners, " said Arpan Talwar, Co-Founder, Health And Hydrogen.

In conclusion, Molecular Hydrogen inhalation is the inhalation of a molecule composed of two hydrogen atoms bonded together. This molecule is made by separating H 2 O into its two parts, H 2 , i.e., molecular Hydrogen, and O, i.e., oxygen, and then putting them back together for inhalation. It is non-toxic, inexpensive, simple to administer, and readily diffuses into cells and tissues to provide its core benefits of being one of the best Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-oxidant element for the human body.

SOURCE Health And Hydrogen