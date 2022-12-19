SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMED ATLANTIC LOTTERY'S PRIMARY SCRATCH'N WIN GAME PARTNER IN CANADA

Company's Primary Partnership with Atlantic Lottery Drives Another Year of Scratch'N Win Sales Growth

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games will continue to bring the company's high-performance Scratch'N Win games to Atlantic Lottery players in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Atlantic Lottery awarded the company a new, five-year contract to serve as its primary instant game partner. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic Lottery may extend the partnership for up to five additional years.

Maureen Wojick, Vice-President of Lottery and Living Lab for Atlantic Lottery, said, "Scientific Games has solidified its long-time partnership with Atlantic Lottery, delivering strong and responsible sales growth for our Scratch'N Win products and topping our previous year by 9.8%. We are focused on using the company's analytics and insights to create a Scratch'N Win game portfolio that continues to drive performance while entertaining our players with exciting games."

In addition to Scratch'N Win games, the company supplies and operates the Atlantic Lottery's integrated central gaming and iLottery system that serves draw, instant-win, sports betting, iCasino, and digital instant game content across retail and digital channels. The company also provides retail technology (including PlayCentral HD player self-service kiosks, available in the provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a player account management system and subscription services. Earlier this year, the Atlantic Lottery launched a retail modernization project with Scientific Games featuring new, advanced point-of-sale technology across its network of nearly 3,000 retailers.

John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "Working with a primary instant games partner that uses analytics and insights to support continued growth across the entire game portfolio is a strong business approach. We are honored to continue our good work together to entertain Atlantic Lottery players in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador."

One of Canada's most innovative lotteries, Atlantic Lottery offers a wide variety of player entertainment, including retail and digital instant games, numbers games and sports betting. The Lottery returns 100% of profits to the provinces to help fund essential services like health care, education and infrastructure.

The company's relationship with Atlantic Lottery dates back to 1983, resulting in a partnership that has kept pace with technology advancements over the decades and driven growth across the Lottery's entire portfolio.

With products that generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider, and the primary provider to nine of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world (La Fleur's 2022 World Lottery Almanac).

