SkillGigs' Division Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillGigs, Inc., an ecommerce talent marketplace that seamlessly pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with open positions, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS) Certification for the company's healthcare fulfillment division. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to a higher standard of health care service.

"SkillGigs is proud to be recognized by the Joint Commission for being an organization committed to its standards for Health Care Staffing Services," said SkillGigs President Steve Saville. "As our healthcare fulfillment division continues to grow, the talent marketplace we offer advances the staffing landscape for professionals, connecting them to more patient care opportunities."

The Joint Commission is a United States-based nonprofit tax-exempt 501 organization that accredits more than 22,000 US health care organizations and programs. SkillGigs' healthcare fulfillment division achieved HCSS Gold Seal designation by demonstrating continuous compliance with The Joint Commission's performance standards. The company underwent a rigorous review by Joint Commission representatives and was evaluated for compliance with The Joint Commission's standards. The Joint Commission's certification review focused on SkillGigs' ability to provide competent staffing services and evaluated performance, continued education and training, placement criteria and other quality assurance areas.

HCSS certified companies must adhere to a set of standardized performance measurements specific for per diem and travel temporary clinical staff. The Gold Seal of Approval provides a framework for healthcare staffing companies' organizational structure as well as a competitive edge in the marketplace. HCSS Gold Seal certification is a notable accomplishment for SkillGigs, which is not a traditional staffing agency. The company's patented AI software automatically matches talent with jobs tailored to their expertise, while giving companies with open positions strong candidates who are ready to work—all without a single recruiter.

"Through Gold Seal certification, the Joint Commission has recognized SkillGigs' hard work to uphold quality control standards associated with large, traditional staffing firms," continued Saville. "Even though we remove the traditional barriers involved in the healthcare staffing process, SkillGigs holds itself to the same quality standards as any company that is responsible for contracted healthcare professionals placed on assignment. We consider the Gold Seal of Approval a high honor that reflects our healthcare fulfillment division's commitment to ensure quality care for patients."

SkillGigs, Inc. is an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities. Founded in 2017 on the belief that companies and talent should be able to interact seamlessly, SkillGigs is dedicated to empowering the users. SkillGigs elevates and maximizes the hiring process by removing traditional barriers. The company's patented AI software matches talent with jobs tailored to their skills, while giving companies with open positions strong candidates who are ready to work—all without a single recruiter. Learn more at skillgigs.com.

