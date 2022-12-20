AVOID THE IDENTITY GRINCH THIS HOLIDAY

Cybersecurity Expert Shares How to Protect Yourself from Data and Identity Theft During the Busy Holiday Shopping Season

According to Tidio.com, roughly 2.14 billion people shop online.i It's no wonder this is one of the most popular ways to buy as online shopping is convenient, allows you to find the best prices, and get your packages delivered right to your doorstep without leaving the comfort of your own home. However, with the holiday rush upon us, it's important to ensure consumers are shopping online safely. Now with the growing popularity of social media, additional purchase opportunities through TikTok, Instagram and Facebook further increase the likelihood of exposure to cyber criminals. Therefore, antivirus and identity protection are an important combination to protect not only your devices but your identity and privacy especially during the busy holiday shopping season.

Senior Security Analyst at Webroot Tyler Moffitt shares tips on how to protect yourself from identity and data theft this holiday season. He also shares details on how Webroot Antivirus and Allstate Identity Protection have paired up to easily protect your devices, identity and privacy.

Keep track of what you buy. A rise in phishing scams alerting consumers via text and email that their packages have been delayed and to "click here" can make you an easy target when not paying attention during the holiday rush.

Avoid risky payment methods. Debit cards don't have the same security protections in place should a problem arise; using a credit card or paypal can limit your liability.

Keep your personal information to yourself. The more you post on social media, the more cyber criminals know - which increases the likelihood of a phishing scam. Avoid posting personal details and shopping activity.

Before purchasing from vendors advertising their goods on the internet, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, research the merchant and their reputation – if you have prior positive experiences with them, or know someone who has, even better.

Tyler Moffitt is a Senior Security Analyst for Webroot. For more than 10 years, Tyler has focused on improving the Webroot product experience by directly working with malware samples and creating antimalware intelligence. Tyler is a frequent blog contributor and can often be found sharing his knowledge via webinars, podcasts, media interviews, industry conference presentations, and more. Tyler has a passion for all things infosec, in particular cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

