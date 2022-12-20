Jay Turner Hired as Chief Operating Officer for Sigma Defense Systems

PERRY, Ga., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leading provider of systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), announced the appointment of Jay Turner to its leadership team as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Turner will oversee operations and the business execution of the Sigma Defense portfolio focused on JADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR.

Jay Turner Named Chief Operating Officer for Sigma Defense Systems (PRNewswire)

Mr. Turner brings 30-years of leadership and experience spanning engineering, business development, and operations. He will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Matt Jones and will lead the integration of multiple business units into a cohesive organization able to pursue and execute defense work aligned with the company's mission and vision.

"Jay is a great addition to the Sigma Defense leadership team" said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. "He not only has expansive knowledge of the C5ISR, signals intelligence, electronic warfare and cyber markets, he is a driven business leader who knows how to get great results. I am very excited to have him on our team."

Mr. Turner joins Sigma Defense from Digital Receiver Technology (DRT) where he served as president for 4-years overseeing operations and performance. Prior to DRT, he held various roles in engineering, program management, and business development at Argon ST. He also led the business unit and had profit and loss responsibility for Argon's contracts at NSA. Jay holds an MBA and BS in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and an MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland.

About Sigma Defense



Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

Autonomously connecting people, systems and data from space to operator with speed and precision (PRNewsfoto/Sigma Defense Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems