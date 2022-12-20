Mizuho OSI Receives 2022 Award for Performance Excellence; Silver Recognition by California Council for Excellence

NEWS PROVIDED BY

UNION CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizuho OSI®, a leading manufacturer of specialty surgical tables and pressure injury abatement solutions has been recognized by The California Council for Excellence (CCE) as one of only three silver level recipients of the California Awards for Performance Excellence (CAPE). The CCE distinguishes this honor based on the Baldrige Framework for Performance Excellence, for Mizuho OSI's outstanding commitment to sustainable excellence through innovation, continuous improvement, and visionary leadership.

Kevin Thorne, VP of Operations & Service at Mizuho OSI noted, "One of the key elements of our company's vision is business excellence. The Baldrige Criteria is the standard that we have chosen to measure ourselves against, and we are very honored to be awarded this level of recognition so early in our journey."

From CCE, "These organizations have demonstrated their commitment to performance excellence by embarking on the Baldrige journey. Congratulations to the 2022 CAPE recipients."

About Mizuho OSI

Mizuho OSI® is a U.S. based company and the market leader in specialized surgical patient positioning. Founded in 1978, it remains at the forefront of patient positioning solutions for the operating room, collaborating with top surgeons to develop technologies that are cornerstones in both hospitals and outpatient settings. The company's portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improve patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries and surgical pressure injury abatement products. Mizuho OSI products are sold direct in the U.S. and by the Mizuho Corporation in Japan. Both companies sell their products and solutions world-wide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Corporation located in Tokyo, Japan, a leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. More information is available at www.mizuhosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About California Council for Excellence

Founded in 1992, the California Council for Excellence is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and enabling organizations to achieve world-class results based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework. More information about CCE is available at www.calexcellence.org.

Overview of CAPE Program Assessments

Overseen by CCE, the CAPE program manages the awards process which adheres to the Baldrige Framework for Performance Excellence. CCE enables organizations to achieve performance excellence through assessments that are based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework and its Criteria for Performance Excellence. CAPE is proud to offer five levels of Baldrige-based assessments for organizations at any stage of their performance excellence journey.

The CAPE Award for Performance Excellence process is modeled after that of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The national Baldrige Performance Excellence Program raises awareness about the importance of performance excellence in driving the U.S. and global economy; provides organizational assessments, training, tools, and criteria; educates leaders in businesses, schools, health care organizations, and government and nonprofit organizations; shares the best practices of national role models; and recognizes those role models with the Baldrige Award.

