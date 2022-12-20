PENTAX Medical U.S. launches endoscope drying solution PlasmaTYPHOONdry

The technology is a patented solution for quickly drying flexible endoscopes

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical America has launched a new fast endoscope drying solution - the PlasmaTYPHOONdry. Designed to improve productivity and traceability, this system further advances endoscope drying to enhance patient safety.

In line with their Hygiene Commitment, PENTAX Medical strives to develop innovative products, optimize processes, and integrate feedback from the market to directly tackle patient safety and infection prevention needs of customers. By offering solutions like the PlasmaTYPHOONdry, they are reinforcing their strong commitment to these vital topics.

"Recent changes to industry standards have further highlighted the need to dry endoscope channels after reprocessing, prior to use, and prior to storage. PlasmaTYPHOONdry reinforces PENTAX Medical's commitment to the GI community and addressing its unmet needs," says President of PENTAX Americas, Ojas A. Buch.

The PlasmaTYPHOONdry is a patented, fully automated process that utilizes an innovative approach to drying with two different levels of airflow. The process begins with a laminar flow and then moves to a turbulent heated flow to dry the endoscope channels quickly. After completion of the drying process, the endoscopes can be utilized on the next patient or placed into storage. With fast cycle times of one to five minutes, PlasmaTYPHOONdry can be added to the reprocessing regimen with limited interruption in daily routines. This new system reduces delays in reprocessing, better supporting the needs of physicians, nurses, and reprocessing staff across a multitude of departments.

The PlasmaTYPHOONdry is available as of December 2nd, 2022. Please contact your local PENTAX Medical sales representative for further information.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support. Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations. For more information: www.pentaxmedical.com.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text to speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 38,000 people. For more information, please visit www.hoya.com.

