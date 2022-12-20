SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Inotiv, Inc. - NOTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOTV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Inotiv and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 17, 2022, in a Form 8-K filed with the United States ("U.S.") Securities and Exchange Commission, Inotiv disclosed that, on November 16, 2022, the Company became aware that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida criminally charged employees of the Company's principal supplier of non-human primates ("NHPs") with conspiring to illegally import NHPs into the U.S. from December 2017 through January 2022 and in connection with seven specific imports between July 2018 and December 2021.

On this news, Inotiv's stock price fell $9.03 per share, or 56.97%, to close at $6.82 per share on November 17, 2022.

