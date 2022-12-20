Stable Tech N.V. Launches CoinSlotty, the Online Casino for Crypto Enthusiasts

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Tech N.V. today announced the full launch of CoinSlotty.com, their flagship online casino for crypto enthusiasts, with over 45 different gaming providers and thousands of games available.

Originally established in 2021, the crypto casino has gone under several improvements, and now offers a more secure, robust, and licenced gaming experience.

Your Favourite Casino Games, Now Tailored for Cryptocurrencies

Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Play'n Go, BGaming, Swintt, Ezugi and KA Gaming are just some of the providers available on CoinSlotty.com, with a plethora of titles available to choose from.

In the Slot Machine Lobby, the players will find all their favorite casino games, from regular slots like Gonzo, Lucky Lady and Wolf Gold, up to various Megaways titles - all tailored for crypto.

The Table Games Lobby also has a rich selection, featuring over 60 different variations of the most popular card, dice and roulette games, with bingo being a new addition to the show. Complementing the table games section is the Live Casino Lobby, where one can experience the thrills and chills of a live environment within the comfort of their room.

Easy Deposits and Fast Withdrawals

To complement the crypto experience, CoinSlotty.com partnered up with both CoinsPaid and MoonPay to offer its players a multi-crypto wallet with fiat deposit options. Through those platforms, the players will be able to fund their CoinSlotty.com account with both crypto and fiat options.

CoinSlotty.com is built on a responsive platform that offers the same high-quality experience on both desktop and mobile, working directly from your browser, without the need to install additional software or apps.

The Team Behind CoinSlotty.com Plays Hard, But Responsibly

Privacy, security, and the safety of the players is taken seriously, and to complement that goal the company integrated several options, including personal limit settings, self-exclusion, a state-of-the-art SSL, and 2-factor authentication.

The multi-lingual customer support is here to answer all the questions and can be reached through e-mail and live chat around the clock, 24/7.

A Licenced Crypto Casino with Industry Standard Payouts

StableTech N.V. is operating CoinSlotty.com under the E-gaming license No. 8048/JAZ, issued by Antillephone N.V., and authorized by the government of Curacao. All the games featured on CoinSlotty.com are ISO/IEC 17025 compliant, certified as "provably fair" and offer industry standard payouts ranging between 95% and 98%.

