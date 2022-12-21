Arizona Lottery Expands its Portfolio With the Addition of Pollard Banknote's scanACTIV Instants™ Innovation

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is thrilled to announce the world debut of scanACTIV Instants™, marketed as Scratch & Scan™ by the Arizona Lottery ("the Lottery"). scanACTIV Instants™ combines innovative technology and security with the fun and familiarity of instant tickets to create an unprecedented new lottery product that is conveniently displayed and available for purchase in-lane at retail.

The Lottery's Scratch & Scan™ program has launched with four game cards based on popular titles from its Scratchers® portfolio, including $500 Loaded and Crossword at the $5 price point, and $50 or $100! and Instant Jackpot/Triple Red 777s at the $10 price point. The game cards, which launched in grocery and convenience channels this past fall, are positioned in-lane as well as at various locations throughout the store, and conveniently purchased at the checkout. When the cashier scans the card at the register, an outcome is assigned and the digital experience is ready to engage with. Scratching the game card reveals a QR code, which players scan with their mobile device to access the digital game and reveal its outcome. The player then returns to retail with a redemption barcode to claim any winnings.

The technology powering this solution is underpinned by Pollard Banknote's In-Lane Activation Platform™ ("ILAP") and supported by InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company with direct connectivity to point-of-sale (POS) systems at various retailers across the country. This ILAP-InComm Payments integration facilitates new opportunities for lottery products to be merchandised unsecured at retail before their subsequent purchase and activation at the POS.

scanACTIV Instants™ offers lotteries a novel way to engage with the market, while catering to increasingly diverse purchase preferences at retail. The game cards are expected to make a meaningful impact on the Arizona Lottery's retail network and in-store presence at a variety of retailers throughout the state.

"The new Scratch & Scan™ product line offers our players a fun and unique way to purchase and play our games, while providing Lottery retailers with a new opportunity to generate sales," said Gregg Edgar, Executive Director, Arizona Lottery. "Partnering with Pollard Banknote to leverage innovative new products like this allows the Arizona Lottery to continue to make significant financial contributions to state programs that are important to Arizona communities, while providing players with an exciting new source of entertainment."

"The Arizona Lottery has proven once again that it is a trailblazer in the industry, introducing players to a unique play experience and unparalleled convenience with scanACTIV Instants™," said Krista Stepa-Ammeter, Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "This launch is the result of close collaboration with several partners, including InComm Payments and the Arizona Lottery. We value the trust the team has placed in us to bring its new product offering to life, and we look forward to its success in the market."

About the Arizona Lottery

Since 1981, the Arizona Lottery and its retail partners have generated nearly $5 billion in net funding to support programs that help to improve the quality of life for the people of Arizona. Proceeds from Lottery ticket sales fund programs in higher education, economic development, environmental conservation, and health and human services. The mission of the Lottery is to support Arizona programs for the public benefit by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner. Learn more at ArizonaLottery.com.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 420 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.incommpayments.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

