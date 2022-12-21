Chevron Lummus Global Announces Award for One of the World's Largest Slurry Hydrocracking Units

Award Highlights CLG's Strong Market Position

RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) announced Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., Ltd. has selected EST, which CLG licenses, for a slurry residue hydrocracking unit in Shandong Province, China. The unit will produce naptha, diesel and vacuum gas oil once it is complete, and with a capacity of 3.0 MMTA, it will be one of the largest in the world.

By selecting the EST technology and technical solutions, Yulong will be able to achieve the highest conversion from residue to distillate products, and supply a maximum amount of feedstock to its petrochemical production units. Yulong will also be able to convert a large amount of high sulfur residue (3.0 MMTA) to useful transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstock while removing sulfur and other contaminants.

The project scope includes the technology license, engineering, proprietary reactor internals and catalyst supply.

CLG, together with its partner, is able to license a complete suite of residue hydrocracking technologies, including EST, LC-FINING, LC-MAX, LC-SLURRY and LC-LSFO technologies. These world-class technologies offer refiners a wide range of conversion options, including complete conversion of residua to valuable distillate products.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. CLG offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues. Our research and development experts are continuously seeking advancements in technology and catalysts that will improve operating economics for your next project. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

