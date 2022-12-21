Evolve Media Announces Dynamic Duo Relaunch Of ComingSoon & SuperHeroHype

Two of Evolve's top-owned and operated websites debut a dramatic new redesign.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most influential internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of the all-new ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype websites.

ComingSoon & SuperHeroHype Debut New Design To Complement Advanced CMS

Following a brand refresh and a more significant shift toward streaming content, ComingSoon is once again relaunching with a new front-end design and updated CMS, developed in partnership with leading web engineering firm XWP.

SuperHeroHype , launched initially as a spin-off of ComingSoon, has also been redesigned and reengineered from the ground up, focusing on user experience and ultra-fast content delivery.

"These latest site relaunches continue our commitment to the ongoing evolution of our content delivery technology and strategies," explained Anthony Severino, VP of Content & Operations at Evolve Media LLC. "The faster CMS and enhanced user experience will complement existing site strengths and allow our teams to become more efficient," Severino continued.

"Prior site relaunches related to the XWP investment have provided a remarkable traffic increase, and we remain confident in the impact the investment will have in other Evolve properties," Aaron Broder, Founder and CEO of Evolve Media LLC added. "All owned and operated sites will experience a similar rehaul, further strengthening the foundation of the Evolve portfolio," Broder said.

Evolve Media Websites Optimized With User-First Approach, Expanded Database Scheduled For 2023

With an improved user experience, website layout, and interface, the ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype audiences will enjoy faster updates of breaking news, more in-depth interviews with celebrities, and around-the-clock coverage of every moment in entertainment.

Additional updates are scheduled for the second half of 2023, including an expanded TV & film database on ComingSoon and a superhero & supervillain database on SuperHeroHype.

"ComingSoon has been a trusted source for entertainment news since 1998. Since helming the site in 2021, ComingSoon has made major strides and now delivers quality original content daily from in-depth features that inform and entertain to interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and gaming," said Tyler Treese, Editor-In-Chief of ComingSoon. "It's only right that the tech behind the scenes now matches the great content on it as the talented team at XWP has optimized the site to run better and ensure that readers get the best experience possible," Treese added.

"For over two decades, SuperHeroHype has been one of the top destinations for superhero, sci-fi, and fantasy news within the realm of films, television, and streaming. On the eve of our 21st anniversary, I'm proud that our partners at XWP have delivered a modernized site optimized for mobile and desktop readers," added Superhero Hype Managing Editor Blair Marnell. "As we head into 2023, the new SuperHeroHype site will allow us to build a definitive database of comic book heroes and villains that offers fans greater insight into upcoming movies and series, as well as classic films and shows."

For more information, please visit ComingSoon.net and SuperHeroHype.com .

For all PR inquiries, please contact content@evolvemediallc.com .

About Evolve Media LLC

Evolve Media LLC is a passion-based publisher established in 1996. As a pioneer in web publishing, Evolve Media's owned and operated websites represent the largest and longest-standing communities in the world. Beyond publishing, Evolve Media LLC's partnership services have led to award-winning experiences built for globally recognized brands.

About ComingSoon

ComingSoon has been keeping entertainment buffs informed since 1998. Having evolved alongside the industry itself, ComingSoon covers everything having to do with streaming, movies, television, video games, and anime.

About SuperHeroHype

Since 2001 the cape-wearing team of editors at SuperHeroHype have provided up-to-the-minute news and an insider look into the universe of comics, superheroes, fantasy, sci-fi, and geek culture written by superfans for the highest level of authenticity.

