HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF THE TRU BY HILTON BRYAN COLLEGE STATION IN TEXAS FOR $9.9 MILLION

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate (HRE) completed a successful sale of the Tru by Hilton Bryan College Station hotel for a total closing price of $9,900,000.

Keith Worsham, senior vice president and head of the national hotel team at HRE, brokered the sale of the property on behalf of the seller, Wealth Hospitality.

"Our team is happy to have helped our seller with this transaction resulting in $101,020 per key; and, at the same time, we were able to provide the buyer a new opportunity with the Hilton brand," stated Keith Worsham. Located in Bryan, Texas, the property is well-positioned around Texas' five major metropolitan cities. The Bryan-College Station metro area has numerous demand generators benefiting the hotel, notably the nearby Texas A&M University and Post Oak Mall.

The 98-room property was constructed in 2018 on 2.64± acres. It features a large, modern lobby with a bar and lounge, meeting space, 24/7 lobby market, kid-friendly "game zone," and a well-equipped fitness center.

Bryan-College Station enjoys over 90 public parks, the 1,000-acre recreational Lake Bryan and the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater for outdoor concerts and multicultural events. College Station was also ranked number 20 in the United States' fastest-growing cities in 2020, according to News-Journal.

