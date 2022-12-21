Conversation Intelligence leader honored as a silver winner in Best in Biz Awards in the Enterprise Product of the Year (Other) category and the Best Place to Work - Medium category

Invoca Wins Silver in Two Categories for the 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards Conversation Intelligence leader honored as a silver winner in Best in Biz Awards in the Enterprise Product of the Year (Other) category and the Best Place to Work - Medium category

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence, today announced that it was named the Silver winner in the Best in Biz Awards in two categories : Enterprise Product of the Year (Other), and Best Place to Work - Medium category (100-999 employees). The Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Conversation intelligence leader honored as a silver winner in Best in Biz Awards in the Enterprise Product of the Year (Other) category and the Best Place to Work - Medium category (PRNewswire)

The 12th annual Best in Biz award program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners' continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

Invoca's Silver win in the Enterprise Product of the Year - Other category highlights innovative strides in the use of new technologies

Invoca was awarded for its focus on accelerating product innovation through organic development and acquisitions and increasing technology investments in solutions for contact center teams, such as automated quality management, agent coaching and performance, call routing, and conversational IVR. With inflation at a 40-year high and uncertainty about a recession, leaders are thinking about how macroeconomic conditions may impact their business, and squeezing every incremental dollar out of marketing budgets, contact center teams, and technology investments.

Earlier this year, Invoca announced an $83 million Series F equity financing at a valuation of $1.1 billion . With the Series F proceeds, Invoca has continued to invest in several key product areas, having recently announced new capabilities to help brands drive customer acquisition and retention in a challenging economy and expanded its partnerships and distribution relationships in the contact center ecosystem. For example, this year, Invoca greatly enhanced its integration with Five9 to connect data from digital marketing campaigns to sales conversations handled by contact center agents, further enabling CX-focused companies to leverage the contact center as a revenue growth engine and deliver more human customer experiences at scale.

Invoca's Silver win in the Best Place to Work - Medium category highlights employee diversity and inclusion programs, workplace best practices, and community involvement

Best in Biz Awards' honor as a silver winner in the Best Place to Work - Medium category showcases the company's dedication to creating an open and inviting workplace, with our exceptional team and culture at the heart of our success. This year, Invoca grew employee headcount to over 400 employees total globally across U.S., Canada, U.K. and more with a remote-first modern workplace. Invoca continues to support all employees by providing mental health resources, continual learning and development opportunities, and employee resource groups (ERGs) who meet regularly to discuss timely issues, socialize, and provide shared support.

"Invoca's technology helps consumer marketers optimize their advertising investment and close more business while improving the buyer experience," said Dee Anna McPherson, CMO at Invoca. "We are honored to be recognized by the 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards for our innovative products and workplace culture."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.

"The companies of the Best in Biz Awards teach us again a grand truth about organizational karma: the rewards come to those who figure out how to give more, do more, be more," said Dale Dauten, King Features Syndicate.

A full list of the 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards winners can be found here.

More Information:

https://www.invoca.com/ Learn more about Invoca Conversation Intelligence:

https://www.invoca.com/company/careers Apply Now - Invoca Careers:

About Invoca

Invoca is the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invoca