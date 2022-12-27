Cheetah Mobile Announces First Half 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2022 ended June 30, 2022.
Management Commentary
Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Cheetah Mobile's total revenue in the first half of 2022 was RMB357.0 million (USD53.3 million). Although our business was negatively impacted by headwinds such as Covid-19 resurgence in the first half of 2022, we have not slowed down executing our strategies. Our membership business as well as shopping-mall coupon-selling robots business continued to grow in this challenging environment. We believe that we have seen the bottom in the first half and are seeing positive signs of improvement in our business in the coming quarters. We will remain focusing on our strategy; at the same time, we are always ready for changing market environment and adapt our core business to new conditions."
Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the first half of 2022, we continued to strategically reduce costs and trim business structure to help mitigate the impacts of a difficult business environment. We managed to maintain solid cash position of RMB1,890.6 million as of June 30, 2022. This gives us ample liquidity to support our growth strategy and provides a strong cushion for the evolving industry landscape.
First Half 2022 Consolidated Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues were RMB357.0 million (US$53.3 million) in the first half of 2022, representing a decrease of 13.0% year over year.
Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 22.6% year over year to RMB275.4 million (US$41.1 million) in the first half of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to headwinds created by macro environment and the COVID-19 resurgence.
Revenues from the AI and others were RMB81.6 million (US$12.2 million) in the first half of 2022, representing a 50.0% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the growth of our shopping-mall coupon-selling robots business as well as our global cloud service business.
COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT
Cost of revenues increased by 12.1% year over year to RMB123.2 million (US$18.4 million) in the first half of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the growth of our shopping-mall coupon-selling robots business and global cloud service business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues increased by 12.4% year over year to RMB122.8 million (US$18.3 million) in the first half of 2022.
Gross profit decreased by 22.1% year over year to RMB233.8 million (US$34.9 million) in the first half of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 22.2% year over year to RMB234.2 million (US$35.0 million) in the first half of 2022.
Gross margin was 65.5% in the first half of 2022, compared to 73.2% in the first half of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6% in the first half of 2022, compared to 73.4% in the first half of 2021.
OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES
Total operating expenses decreased by 13.4% year over year to RMB359.9 million (US$53.7 million) in the first half of 2022. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 14.2% year over year to RMB356.4 million (US$53.2 million) in the first half of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to our continuous effort to optimize cost structure and improve operating efficiency.
- Research and development expenses decreased by 21.2% year over year to RMB95.0 million (US$14.2 million) in the first half of 2022. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 19.5% year over year to RMB94.7 million (US$14.1 million) in the first half of 2022.
- Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 15.5% year over year to RMB170.3 million (US$25.4 million) in the first half of 2022. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 15.8% year over year RMB169.3 million (US$25.3 million) in the first half of 2022.
- General and administrative expenses increased by 2.1% year over year to RMB99.2 million (US$14.8 million) in the first half of 2022. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 3.3% year over year to RMB97.0 million (US$14.5 million) in the first half of 2022.
Operating loss was RMB126.1 million (US$18.8 million) in the first half of 2022, compared to RMB115.3 million in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB122.2 million (US$18.2 million) in the first half of 2022, compared to RMB114.6 million in the same period of the last year.
- Operating loss for the internet business was RMB18.1 million in the first half of 2022, compared to an operating profit of RMB7.5 million in the same period last year.
- Operating loss for AI and others was RMB104.1 million in the first half of 2022, compare with an operating loss of RMB122.1 million in the same period last year.
Share-based compensation expenses were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) in the first half of 2022, compared to RMB0.8 million in the same period of the last year.
OTHER INCOME, NET
Other income, net was RMB66.8 million (US$10.0 million) in the first half of 2022, which was primarily from the disposal gain and fair value change of some investments.
NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB72.6 million (US$10.8 million) in the first half of 2022, compared to a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB77.4 million in the same period of the last year.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB68.6 million (US$10.2 million) in the first half of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB78.1 million in the same period of the last year.
NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS
Diluted loss per ADS was RMB2.59 (US$0.39) in the first half of 2022, compared to diluted income per ADS of RMB2.69 in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB2.45(US$0.37) in first half of 2022, compared to Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS of RMB2.72 in the same period of the last year.
BALANCE SHEET
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1,890.6 million (US$282.3 million).
SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a total of 1,420,620,585 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. On August 23, 2022, the Company announced that it changed the ratio of its American Depositary Share ("ADS") to Class A ordinary share ("Share") from one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Shares to one (1) ADS representing fifty (50) Shares, effective September 2, 2022. Accordingly, the Company has retrospectively revised the comparative data from the previous periods to conform to the requisite presentation for the current period.
Business Outlook
For the second half of 2022, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB480 million (US$71.7 million) and RMB530 million (US$79.1 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
About Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Cheetah Mobile is a leading internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through an array of internet products such as Clean Master, Security Master and several casual games. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide as well as value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:
- Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense
- Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income, net and income tax expenses
The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,583,926
1,644,723
245,551
Restricted cash
781
815
122
Short-term investments
262,813
245,088
36,591
Accounts receivable
170,305
209,564
31,287
Prepayments and other current assets
479,329
680,930
101,660
Due from related parties
101,333
104,824
15,650
Total current assets
2,598,487
2,885,944
430,861
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
101,794
78,836
11,770
Right-of-use assets, net
45,181
37,783
5,641
Intangible assets, net
10,052
7,857
1,173
Investment in equity investees
236,552
272,292
40,652
Other long term investments
1,757,845
1,819,149
271,592
Due from related parties
111,335
114,739
17,130
Deferred tax assets
14,384
15,779
2,356
Other non-current assets
102,688
86,262
12,877
Total non-current assets
2,379,831
2,432,697
363,191
Total assets
4,978,318
5,318,641
794,052
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
134,879
117,811
17,589
Accrued expenses and other current
1,137,348
1,423,034
212,453
Due to related parties
37,760
33,455
4,995
Income tax payable
43,907
40,110
5,988
Total current liabilities
1,353,894
1,614,410
241,025
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
USD
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
58,564
61,787
9,225
Other non-current liabilities
205,717
207,463
30,973
Total non-current liabilities
264,281
269,250
40,198
Total liabilities
1,618,175
1,883,660
281,223
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
235
235
35
Additional paid-in capital
2,685,544
2,685,806
400,980
Retained earnings
505,085
432,372
64,551
Accumulated other comprehensive
88,262
243,260
36,318
Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders'
3,279,126
3,361,673
501,884
Noncontrolling interests
81,017
73,308
10,945
Total equity
3,360,143
3,434,981
512,829
Total liabilities and equity
4,978,318
5,318,641
794,052
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
410,146
357,023
53,302
Internet business
355,758
275,468
41,126
AI and others
54,388
81,555
12,176
Cost of revenues (a)
(109,913)
(123,221)
(18,396)
Gross profit
300,233
233,802
34,906
Operating income and expenses:
Research and development (a)
(120,535)
(95,037)
(14,189)
Selling and marketing (a)
(201,561)
(170,339)
(25,431)
General and administrative (a)
(97,128)
(99,188)
(14,808)
Other operating income
3,646
4,682
699
Total operating income and expenses
(415,578)
(359,882)
(53,729)
Operating loss
(115,345)
(126,080)
(18,823)
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income, net
8,430
14,163
2,114
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
9,774
(55,039)
(8,217)
Gain from equity method investments,
63,646
24,329
3,632
Other income, net
120,448
66,829
9,977
Income (loss) before taxes
86,953
(75,798)
(11,317)
Income tax expenses
(8,108)
(1,129)
(169)
Net income/ (loss)
78,845
(76,927)
(11,486)
Less: net income/ (loss) attributable to
1,481
(4,355)
(650)
Net income/(loss) attributable to Cheetah
77,364
(72,572)
(10,836)
Earnings/(losses) per share
Basic
0.0542
(0.0504)
(0.0075)
Diluted
0.0538
(0.0517)
(0.0077)
Earnings/(losses) per ADS
Basic
2.7075
(2.5207)
(0.3763)
Diluted
2.6891
(2.5865)
(0.3862)
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
1,428,699,697
1,439,543,148
1,439,543,148
Diluted
1,428,699,697
1,439,543,148
1,439,543,148
Weighted average number of ADSs
Basic
28,573,994
28,790,863
28,790,863
Diluted
28,573,994
28,790,863
28,790,863
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
USD
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax of nil
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(34,687)
151,644
22,640
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale
-
-
-
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
(34,867)
151,644
22,640
Total comprehensive income
43,978
74,717
11,154
Less: Total comprehensive
3,075
(7,709)
(1,151)
Total comprehensive income
40,903
82,426
12,305
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
(a) Share-based compensation expenses
RMB
RMB
USD
Cost of revenues
620
403
60
Research and development
2,908
321
48
Selling and marketing
411
1,039
155
General and administrative
(3,176)
2,165
323
Total
763
3,928
586
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
357,023
-
357,023
53,302
Cost of revenues
(123,221)
403
(122,818)
(18,336)
Gross profit
233,802
403
234,205
34,966
Research and development
(95,037)
321
(94,716)
(14,141)
Selling and marketing
(170,339)
1,039
(169,300)
(25,276)
General and administrative
(99,188)
2,165
(97,023)
(14,485)
Other operating expense
4,682
-
4,682
699
Total operating income and expenses
(359,882)
3,525
(356,357)
(53,203)
Operating loss
(126,080)
3,928
(122,152)
(18,237)
Net loss attributable to Cheetah
(72,572)
3,928
(68,644)
(10,248)
Diluted losses per ordinary share
(0.05)
-
(0.05)
Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)
(2.59)
0.14
(2.45)
Diluted losses per ADS (USD)
(0.39)
0.02
(0.37)
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
410,146
-
410,146
Cost of revenues
(109,913)
620
(109,293)
Gross profit
300,233
620
300,853
Research and development
(120,535)
2,908
(117,627)
Selling and marketing
(201,561)
411
(201,150)
General and administrative
(97,128)
(3,176)
(100,304)
Other operating expense
3,646
-
3,646
Total operating income and expenses
(415,578)
143
(415,435)
Operating loss
(115,345)
763
(114,582)
Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile
77,364
763
78,127
Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)
0.05
-
0.05
Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)
2.69
0.03
2.72
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Information about Segment
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Internet
AI and
Unallocated*
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenue
275,468
81,555
-
357,023
53,302
Operating loss
(18,107)
(104,045)
(3,928)
(126,080)
(18,823)
Operating margin
(6.6) %
(127.6) %
-
(35.3) %
(35.3) %
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Internet
AI and
Unallocated*
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenue
355,758
54,388
-
410,146
Operating profit/(loss)
7,502
(122,084)
(763)
(115,345)
Operating margin
2.1 %
(224.5) %
-
(28.1) %
* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
USD
Net income/(loss) attributable to Cheetah
77,364
(72,572)
(10,836)
Add:
Income tax expenses
8,108
1,129
169
Interest income, net
(8,430)
(14,163)
(2,114)
Depreciation and amortization
16,863
27,892
4,164
Net income/(loss) attributable to
1,481
(4,355)
(650)
Other income, net
(193,868)
(36,119)
(5,392)
Share-based compensation
763
3,928
586
Adjusted EBITDA
(97,719)
(94,260)
(14,073)
