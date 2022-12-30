InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shoe Covers for Welders (HOF-266)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a welder and I thought there should be an accessory to protect my shoes and feet while working," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the WELDERS SHOE PROTECTOR. My design would protect against burns from flying embers or falling metal particles generated during the arc welding procedure."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a protective set of covers for a welder's shoes. In doing so, it protects against flying particles and burns. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a simple and ergonomic design that is easy to attach and remove so it is ideal for welders, pipefitters, contractors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-266, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp