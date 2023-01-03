AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, a leader in compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, purchased Valuant, an influential compliance and credit risk software and service provider.

Abrigo - Make Big Things Happen (PRNewsfoto/Abrigo) (PRNewswire)

Abrigo acquires Valuant, adding to a growing platform for managing financial institution risk.

This acquisition continues the execution of Abrigo's steadfast strategy to provide best-in-class software and services to a growing customer base of 2,300 financial institutions. The Valuant team's substantial expertise, combined with Abrigo's existing resources and reach, position the blended enterprise for additional high-quality growth. The deal joins two successful, customer-focused companies, allowing Abrigo to grow feature functionality and create more options to help clients solve their challenges.

"Abrigo has been helping its customers with portfolio risk for the better part of 20 years. The addition of Valuant reinforces our commitment to preparing customers for all types of credit risk and any challenges the economy might bring. Valuant is working with high-performing institutions deeply invested in their communities, and the opportunity to scale with them is too good to pass up," said Abrigo CEO Jay Blandford.

Co-Founder and Valuant CEO William Bossong added, "Valuant has always been about empowering our clients through software and services while committing to the highest standards of customer satisfaction. It is part of our DNA. In Abrigo, we found a strategic partner with a similar customer focus that can offer additional solutions and services to our valued customers."

Abrigo's portfolio risk and credit risk solutions enable institutions to manage portfolio-wide risk automatically. One-time data entry and robust frameworks make it easy to gain maximum insight and efficiency by connecting stress testing, calculating expected credit losses, economic forecasting, budgeting, asset/liability modeling, and more. Valuant clients will also benefit from Abrigo's award-winning customer service, its top-notch cybersecurity and implementation, and managing fewer vendors. Abrigo has been examined by the FFIEC as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and undergoes annual SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits. Its integration processes create a streamlined, transparent implementation.

"Valuant shares the same commitment Abrigo has to its customers, offering innovative solutions to complex problems through award-winning software and highly engaged professional services," said Blandford. "Ultimately, it boils down to how best we can support our customers to address the needs of their market. Everything we do, especially our acquisition strategy, supports that purpose."

Valuant joins a strong and growing portfolio that is enhancing the value Abrigo brings to both its customers and the industry. In August, Abrigo purchased BankLabs' Construct and +Pay construction loan management and funding solutions, creating an end-to-end construction origination, management, and administration platform.

Abrigo was advised by DLA Piper LLP on this transaction. Valuant was advised by Leonis Partners and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP.

About Abrigo

Abrigo empowers U.S. financial institutions to support their communities by helping them drive growth and manage risk. Abrigo is a leading provider of lending and compliance software and services. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Abrigo has secured strategic growth investments from funds managed by Accel-KKR and Carlyle. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more.

About Valuant

Valuant Software is a leading provider of accounting technology and services that help banks and financial institutions comply with regulatory reporting standards. The company offers a comprehensive solution that covers the most complex accounting issues facing financial institutions today, including CECL and valuation, and its intuitive software helps clients' loan review strategies reach maximum productivity.

