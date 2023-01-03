Senior securities and corporate governance advisers join Mayer Brown

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that Michael Hyatte has joined the firm as counsel and Lawrence ("Larry") Cunningham has joined the firm as special counsel. Both lawyers bring extensive securities, corporate and capital markets experience to the firm. Michael is based in Mayer Brown's Washington DC office. Larry is based in Mayer Brown's New York office.

Michael advises on regulations governing private placements, registered offerings, resales of securities and other securities offerings, including the Securities Act of 1933, Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Trust Indenture Act of 1939 and Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Prior to practicing at another international firm, Michael served on the staff of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance for nearly twenty years.

Recognized as an authority on corporate governance matters, Larry advises public companies and boards of directors in those areas and advises investment managers and shareholders on investor relations. Larry is the Henry St. George Tucker III Research Professor of Law Emeritus at the George Washington University School of Law and serves on several public company boards. He is a prolific writer, having written many books, including The Essays of Warren Buffett (in collaboration with Warren Buffett) and Quality Investing (with AKO Capital), and influential research articles on accounting and corporate governance.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world's leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes.

