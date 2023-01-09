Exeter Street Capital Partners Announces the Recapitalization of Yebo Group

New Platform Investment in the Specialty Packaging Industry

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeter Street Capital Partners ("Exeter"), the private equity affiliate of Patriot Capital Group, announces the majority recapitalization of Yebo Group, LLC ("Yebo" or the "Company") in partnership with Harbert Credit Solutions, IBC Funds, and the Founder and CEO of Yebo, Andrew Tosh.

Based in Orange County, California, Yebo is a specialty packaging converter that provides wide-ranging solutions for the graphic packaging needs of customers in markets such as specialty retail, cosmetics, medical, promotional, agriculture and foodservice. Yebo's diverse, fiber-based capabilities include folding carton, corrugated, and rigid/turned-edge boxes, as well as commercial printing.

While Yebo's state-of-the art equipment enables it to offer customers rapid turnaround times and exceptional value, it's Yebo's passion for customer service and technical prowess that make Yebo a best-in-class specialty packaging platform. The Company is also a pioneer in supporting California's agricultural producers and packagers as they migrate to more sustainable, fiber-based alternatives for their produce. Exeter will work with Yebo to innovate in this agricultural and other emerging packaging markets, while also pursuing accretive add-on acquisitions that leverage the intrinsic value of the platform.

"We are delighted to forge this partnership with Andrew Tosh, Founder and CEO of Yebo, as well as the entire team of associates at Yebo. Yebo has grown rapidly and distinguished itself within crowded, competitive markets by offering superior speed, value and customer service which is second to none in this industry. Yebo is at the perfect inflection point in its growth curve for Exeter to add value, and we look forward to working with Andrew and his team to take the Company to the next level," said Franklin Staley, managing director of Exeter.

"We are excited for this new partnership and the next chapter in Yebo's development," said Andrew Tosh, Yebo's Founder and CEO. "For over 10 years we have grown Yebo and cultivated a strong culture from the inside-out, passionate about delivering results for our customers. The Exeter team embraced this culture and will add essential resources and know-how to accelerate the growth of our platform."

CFG Bank provided senior debt financing for the deal. McGuireWoods LLP represented Exeter in the transaction.

