Vena Named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform is loved by finance and trusted by business. The company today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software.

"We are delighted that Vena is positioned as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer for Vena. "We believe our native integrations with Microsoft technology enable Vena customers to leverage Microsoft Excel, Power BI and Azure to gain deep insights from their financial and operational data through our advanced AI-driven analytics. We are proud of the Vena team and look forward to continuing to execute against our mission to elevate the strategic office of finance."

Gartner defines financial planning software as "the key tool that enables organizations to manage their enterprisewide financial planning, forecasting and budgeting processes. Financial planning software allows finance organizations to plan and analyze business financial strategy for the organization across all three financial statements (that is, profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flows). It supports modeling, collaboration, analytics and performance-reporting capabilities, all of which enhance a user's ability to effectively manage financial performance".

This is the latest recognition for Vena in 2022. Earlier this year, the company was named an Overall Leader in the Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Study. Vena was also recognized as a major player in the 2022 IDC Marketscape Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications report and as a leader in the G2 Grid Report for Budgeting and Forecasting Winter 2023. Vena also received a 2022 Best Software award by TrustRadius , the community-driven product reviews site.

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

