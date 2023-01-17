Laars® marks 75th anniversary at 2023 AHR Expo

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of boilers and water heaters will look back and share its vision for the future at the annual industry showcase in Atlanta in February

ROCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars® Heating Systems, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, kicks off commemoration of its 75th anniversary at the 2023 AHR Expo in Atlanta Feb. 6-8.

(PRNewswire)

"We're celebrating the commitment to customers, quality, and innovation that has defined Laars since 1948 and continues to drive the company into 2023 and beyond," said Domingo Mohedano, vice president and general manager of Laars Heating Systems. "AHR Expo is a great opportunity to look back on everything we've achieved in 75 years. More importantly, we're excited to share our vision for the future of Laars and the rapidly evolving space and water heating industry, and what it means to our valued customers."

Representatives from Laars will be available at Booth #C6105 during AHR Expo. The company will also introduce the latest additions to its product lineup:

E-Therm™ Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater

NeoTherm® XTR Boiler and Volume Water Heater

FT Series Wall Hung 301 and 399 Boiler

LT Series Tankless Water Heater

For more information about Laars Heating Systems, visit http://www.laars.com.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com.

About Bradford White Corporation



Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation