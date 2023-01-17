NEWLY LAUNCHED REHMANN FOUNDATION GRANTS $160,000 TO CHARITIES

Not-for-profit organization aims to empower opportunity for groups across Michigan, Ohio and Florida

TROY, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fully integrated professional advisory firm Rehmann is pleased to announce that its not-for-profit organization, the Rehmann Foundation, is gifting 17 grants totaling $160,000 to several organizations that better the communities Rehmann is part of.

Rehmann Foundation Logo (PRNewswire)

"The Rehmann Foundation is focused on promoting education opportunities, economic development and strengthening our communities," said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann. "We are humbled to support likeminded organizations who empower individuals of diverse backgrounds and experiences to make a positive impact in our communities."

All recipients were submitted by Rehmann associates and eligible for up to $10,000 in grant funds. The recipients include:

Bridging Communities, Inc.

Crossroads of Michigan

Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program

Grand Rapids Nehemiah Project

Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation

Growth Works, Inc.

Henry Ford Learning Institute

Junior Achievement of SE Michigan

Life Remodeled

Living & Learning Enrichment Center

Mental Health Association of Indian River County

Mid-Michigan Children's Museum

Miracle League of Delray Beach

The Children's Center

The Lawn Academy

TutorSmart

United Against Poverty

In its first year, the foundation's reach spanned Michigan, Ohio and Florida, providing aid to varied groups including children, metropolitan communities, people of different physical abilities, and several others.

"As a firm heavily invested in the financial and professional wellbeing of thousands of businesses and organizations, it is crucial to recognize and solve current and future systemic issues," said Randy Rupp, current Rehmann Foundation President and former Rehmann CEO. "We look forward to the continued growth of the foundation and creating positive change in the communities that we live and work in"

The Rehmann Foundation plans to be accepting new applicants in the summer of 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.rehmann.com/about/the-rehmann-foundation.

About The Rehmann Foundation

Empower Your Purpose

For more than 80 years, Rehmann has been committed to putting people first. Firm growth and committed leadership has provided Rehmann the opportunity to amplify its philanthropic impact through the establishment of The Rehmann Foundation. Founded in 2021, the Rehmann Foundation is a not-for-profit organization focusing on the three pillars of education, economic development, and community. By partnering with like-minded organizations, the Rehmann Foundation will strive to make a positive impact in our world. Learn more at rehmann.com/about/the-rehmann-foundation.

Contact: Holly Shier

248.458.7923

holly.shier@rehmann.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rehmann Foundation