Factor4 Announces Partnership with CoCard

BROOMALL, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their partnership with CoCard, a leading member-owned and merchant-driven ISO. The partnership enables CoCard to offer their members omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions to seamlessly process gift card and loyalty transactions in-store, online and via mobile devices.

Factor4 leads the gift card and loyalty industry in strategic partnerships and was recognized in the "United States Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics -Q1 2022 Update" Report by ReportsandMarkets.com. The report states that the growing preference for omnichannel gift cards among consumers is leading to more strategic partnerships in the gift card space. Factor4 is one of the only companies that offers complete omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with CoCard," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "CoCard prides itself on being able to provide their members with the best products at the best pricing. We are happy to provide our industry best gift card and loyalty programs at price points that are affordable for CoCard members and enable them to increase revenue, attract new customers and reduce attrition."

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

