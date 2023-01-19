Legal GRC Platform Exterro, a Leeds Equity Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition Of E-Discovery Provider Zapproved

Combination of Zapproved's Industry-Leading Customer Service and Exterro's Award-Winning Legal GRC Platform Will Enable Organizations to Better Manage the Complex Interconnections of E-discovery, Privacy, Legal Operations, Digital Investigations, Cybersecurity Response, and Information Governance

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exterro, a leading provider of Legal Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software, has acquired Zapproved, a provider of e-discovery software known for its strong customer outcomes. This acquisition is the latest step in furthering Exterro's vision to empower customers to proactively and defensibly manage their legal governance, risk and compliance obligations. It also represents another significant strategic milestone for Exterro in its partnership with Leeds Equity Partners, which originally acquired the business in 2018 and completed a recapitalization in 2022. Upon closing of the acquisition of Zapproved, Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") will maintain a minority stake in the combined company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Today, Exterro offers a comprehensive solution on a single unified platform that addresses all phases of the e-discovery and forensic investigative process. Converging market forces in privacy, digital forensics & incident response, including e-discovery have created a need for a comprehensive and unified solution that can identify, understand and manage data in a contextual manner within a consistent, defensible process that meticulously ensures and maintains data integrity. Modern enterprises must address critical business challenges within these disciplines as quickly and cost effectively as possible, which is one of the driving forces behind Exterro's acquisition of Zapproved.

"I have known Monica Enand, President & CEO of Zapproved, since the early days of both of our companies' origins in Portland, Oregon. Since inception, we have shared a common vision for providing market-leading software and support for our clients and partners, and the combination of Exterro and Zapproved will continue that vision by delivering enhanced value to our constituents," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO & President of Exterro.

"Zapproved's mission has always been to make our customers ridiculously successful," said Monica Enand, President & CEO, Zapproved. "We are confident that combining Exterro's innovation engine with Zapproved's world-class customer experience brings the best of the industry together in one powerful and easy to use solution that comprehensively addresses the critical business challenges facing our customers today."

About Exterro, Inc.

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, managed services providers and government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost.

For more information, visit www.exterro.com

About Zapproved

Founded in 2008, Zapproved builds easy-to-use e-Discovery software designed to help corporate legal teams save time, lower costs, and defensibly reduce risk. Backed by ironclad security and unrivaled customer support, Zapproved has an unwavering commitment to keeping our 350+ corporate customers ridiculously successful.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The Firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

For additional information on Leeds Equity, see www.leedsequity.com

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $95 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

