Professional Transition Strategies Donated $850,000 in 2021 and 2022 To Support National, Global and Local Charities

Since 2021, PTS has committed to donating over three quarters of a million dollars to charitable causes, including Give Back a Smile, through its donor-advised fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that represents dental practice buyers and sellers and offers brokerage practice consulting services, today announced that the organization's donor-advised fund for charitable giving reached $850,000 from its 2021 and 2022 efforts to be distributed to various local, national and global organizations. As a social impact organization, PTS makes charitable giving a team effort by funding and matching employee donations.

In 2022, the company gave each team member $1,000 to donate to the charity of their choice and provided employees with the opportunity to receive an additional $5,000 in matching donations from PTS. By providing employees with $1,000 that they can donate to the charitable organization of their choice and additional matching funds, PTS gives team members a way to express their deepest values.

Give Back a Smile, the charitable arm of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, is the largest recipient of PTS' donations. Its mission is to restore the smiles of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and its focus on dentistry makes it an important cause for PTS to support. The amount donated to Give Back a Smile was calculated as a percentage of the transactions completed in 2022 in the names of the doctors PTS worked with over the past year.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of PTS and so value our partnership," said Lisa Fitch, director of the AACD Charitable Foundation. "Their dedication to philanthropy and help restoring smiles and lives for survivors of domestic violence through the Give Back a Smile program is unmatched."

In addition to its support of Give Back a Smile, PTS donated to almost 20 deserving organizations that are doing critical work in communities located in the United States and around the world, including another dental-focused charity Kinds in Need of Dentistry.

"Giving back and supporting communities in need is a defining value at PTS," said Kyle Francis, the company's president and founder. "I'm impressed by the broad variety of causes and interests our team members support, and as a group, we are honored to provide these worthy organizations with additional funding so that they can carry on their vital work in the year ahead."

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

