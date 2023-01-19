Stork Club Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 Security Certification, in addition to HIPAA, GDPR and PIPEDA compliance, in less than a year

Leading family-building management solution prioritizes consumer privacy and data protection with a commitment to security nationally and globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club , a pioneering family-building integrated benefits solution, today announced that it received a Service Organization Controls (SOC2) Type 2 report after successfully undergoing a SOC2 examination of the infrastructure and operating effectiveness of controls related to all five Trust Service Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy. The SOC2 Type 2 report demonstrates repeated certification of Stork Club's enterprise-readiness to meet the high standards of security and data privacy for large enterprise customers. It also certifies the company's ability to securely manage customers' Personal Healthcare Information (PHI) nationally and globally.

In addition to SOC2 Type 2, Stork Club has developed systems and procedures for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance. The company has also become one of the first to comply with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), a Canadian law that governs the collection, usage and disclosure of personal information — all within the last 6 months. Achieving these milestones allows Stork Club to provide secure services in the US and globally, as Stork Club customers extend their family-building benefits internationally.

"Receiving the SOC2 Type 2 report is not only a testament to the design of our information management system, but specifically shows that day-to-day operations effectively ensure the security and privacy of our members' sensitive PHI," said Jeni Mayorskaya, founder and CEO at Stork Club. "SOC2 is the standard for effective data management control and shows our customers they can trust Stork Club. Due to the nature of our business, when human resource leaders evaluate potential vendors, they must ensure they follow the highest compliance standards, including SOC 2 Type 2 Certification. We're proud to provide full confidence to our customers and members."

Stork Club continues to prioritize data security and member privacy while bringing the most comprehensive support to help people build families on their terms, nationally and globally.

To learn more about Stork Club's SOC2 compliant, family-building management solution please visit https://joinstorkclub.com/demo .

This announcement comes on the heels of Stork Club's Reproductive Hormone Therapy program , which allows employers to extend inclusive healthcare access to their employees.

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive family-building care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. We extend traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personalized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their family goals. Stork Club offers end-to-end solutions with support at all stages of the journey including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care and return back to work coaching. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: www.joinstorkclub.com

