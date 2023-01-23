Ad Age Names The Mars Agency a Best Place to Work

Global commerce marketing agency makes list of 25 best U.S. companies for talent

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year marked by quiet quitting and an extremely competitive talent market, The Mars Agency has cracked the code on how to attract and keep top-tier talent happy and thriving.

The agency was named today to Ad Age's 2023 list of the Best Places to Work, an annual ranking of companies that lead the marketing industry in factors ranging from corporate culture and leadership to compensation and benefits. The prestigious list honors 25 companies that did a standout job over the past year, as the advertising industry continued adjusting to new ways of working while confronting the challenges of a weakening economy, a changing media market and a continued tight talent pool.

"We are continually evaluating and adapting our employee journey and experience approach to meet the ever-changing needs of our team. We solicit and encourage ongoing feedback and ideas from our team with the objective of creating an employee experience and environment where they can thrive, grow, and have the necessary balance for themselves and their families," says Rob Rivenburgh, Global CEO, who has been with the company for 20 years.

Cultivating a Place Where Martians Thrive

The Mars Agency rallies around a simple purpose and focused mission: Growth for its people, clients and communities, while making its clients' business better every day. The agency followed that mantra in 2022 to perfect its inclusive employee-centric culture—which is devoid of agency egos, rich with entrepreneurial spirit and bursting with goodwill—while achieving remarkable business growth.

The company has created an environment of trust and empowerment, allowing employees to do their jobs when and where they are most productive. That includes unlimited PTO, work-from-anywhere policies and log-off principles in which management encourages teams to keep Fridays free of meetings, to focus on deep work.

A truly supportive environment means that peers—and managers—genuinely care about each other's well-being. The Mars Agency recognizes the modern trend towards work-life "blend" and continues to add to its generous holistic benefits. From one-on-one professional coaching to guided meditation classes to family tutoring and child/elder care services, the list continues to grow based on employee input.

Inspiring Each Other & Promoting Year-Round Allyship

On their global bi-weekly "Mars Live" Zoom calls, local offices showcase their people, personalities and work successes with the whole company as employees celebrate each other through countless chat messages. Plus, the company regularly hosts special events to recognize unique cultures and traditions. This continuous company transparency makes everyone feel connected.

Last year The Mars Agency created an employee-led Multicultural Advisory Committee to help implement its DE&I plan, which helps ensure that every individual has the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential. This group educates Martians on culturally relevant topics and how they apply to our work and industry. The group also provides guidance on client work.

Uplifting Global Communities

"Our Martians reflect the communities in which we live, work and serve," says Kerry Shaw, SVP of People & Culture and a 25-year veteran of The Mars Agency. "And we want to provide an environment where employees can be their best selves." While personal volunteer days are encouraged, organized global citizenship events and fundraisers give employees formal ways to give back, contributing to an annual agency-wide community service goal of 4,000 hours.

Honing Their Craft

Talent at The Mars Agency is some of the best in the business, and the agency is helping Martians keep those skills sharp. The Mars U platform offers comprehensive, agency-wide training and development, including a custom Connected Commerce Certification program launched last year that's enhancing the industry knowledge of every employee. A special learning track called, "For Creatives, By Creatives," is building both skills and community among one of the agency's most critical talent bases. Also, personal mentoring gives employees a chance to work on specific goals.

Above all, The Mars Agency culture supports professionals with a desire to do good and be good at what they do, both at work and in their personal lives.

"The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want today," says Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. "Companies will face challenges this year with the economy and ongoing effects of the pandemic, but winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

"I couldn't be prouder of our Martians," Rivenburgh explains. "We've been named a 'Best Place to Work' because of them—they're shaping our culture, and they're driving our success. I am thrilled and honored to have the team we have on this adventure together."

