InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Workout/Training Gloves (MBQ-268)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a fighter to loosen and tighten the laces on training gloves, especially when training alone," said an inventor, from Lagrangeville, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z FIT. My design ensures a proper fit and it enables you to engage in a consistent and uninterrupted workout."

The invention provides an improved design for workout/training gloves. In doing so, it offers an easier way to tighten or loosen the laces. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boxers, martial arts and other fighting sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-268, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

