REGENATIVE LABS AND DR. MICHAEL LAVOR ANNOUNCE CASE STUDY DEMONSTRATING NOVEL APPLICATION OF UMBILICAL CORD FLOWABLE TISSUE ALLOGRAFTS IN DECUBITUS ULCERS

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A case study analysis of two patients has been presented by Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, in collaboration with Dr. Michael Lavor of Saguaro Surgical. This case study demonstrates the use of Wharton's Jelly, a connective tissue, allografts in combination with standard of care wound practices to accelerate the healing of refractory, Stage IV sacral wounds in paralyzed patients.

In reference to what he's seen in the patient population regarding Wharton's Jelly allografts, Lavor shared, "the patients have begged for more because it is the only thing that has helped them. I believe this is an excellent step prior to surgery, and will save hundreds of thousands of dollars."

This case study demonstrates an application of Wharton's Jelly allografts in late-stage sacral decubitus ulcers (SDU), also known as pressure sores, with associated tunneling in combination with standard of care. In the future, research may focus on the frequency and combination of procedural techniques that most efficiently promote granulation tissue formation and volumetric contracture of deep wounds with Wharton's Jelly allografts.

"This, for wounds, is excellent for closing tunnels," explained Dr. Lavor.

It was reported that for the first time in ten years, one patient experienced a highly accelerated wound closure rate, and observed volumetric reduction in the wound bed, healthy granulation tissue, and the resolution of deep tunneling. One patient achieved full one closure and epithelization.

Both patients in the presented case study had SDU classified as Stage IV with tissue loss and bone or tendon involvement. One patient had previously experienced a mid-sacral pressure sore with exposed tendon, bone, and tunneling for ten years. The other, had an ischial pressure sore with the same features that persisted for 30 months. After failing multiple conservative treatments such as wound vac placement, antibiotics, wet-to-dry dressings, and silver sulfadiazine dressings, both patients received several applications of Regenative's Wharton's Jelly allograft.

In both cases, after eight months of standardized wound care treatment combined with six applications of Regenative's Wharton's Jelly allograft, the wounds contracted by over 90% in depth, tunneling, and diameter.

Annually, thousands of individuals are affected by SDU. Treatment for these conditions is costly and far from perfect, with prices as high as an eye-watering 240,000 dollars for skin flap surgery. Inevitably, Stage II pressure ulcers can become serious if not handled swiftly. When deep, tunneling, and with both tendon and bone involvement, such as the two patients in this case study, late-stage pressure sores occur, and pose a great challenge to medical professionals.

Regenative is committed to providing patients with alternative options, and through what may be revealed in these studies, offering proven treatments to better address the root cause of their pain.

Regenative hopes to enlist physicians to take part in studies regarding uncovered uses. Physicians will have their outcomes highlighted, furthering the understanding of regenerative medicine and uncovering new applications for this groundbreaking field of medicine.

"The research at Regenative is very promising, and we're calling on physicians across the country to engage with us and advance regenerative medicine," shared Regenative Labs CEO, Tyler Barrett.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with the daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs' expert product research and development team comply with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

About Dr. Michael Lavor: Dr Michael Lavor has worked for over 28 years bringing the highest quality of medicine to his patients. He is currently based out of Arizona, and is planning to open his own practice within the first 2 quarters of 2023. In addition to his work as Assistant Medical Director at Saguaro Surgical, Dr. Lavor was a member of the Trauma Team at Tucson Medical Center where he also served as Chairman of the Department of General and Vascular Surgery. Dr. Lavor was board certified in General Surgery and was a fellow in the American College of Surgeons, past president of the Rocky Mountain Vascular Surgical Society, a Fellow in the Southwestern Surgical Congress, a member of the Tucson Surgical Society, a member of the International Society of Endovascular Surgery and the Pima County Medical Society. Lavor served in the Navy for ten years as a Navy Corpsman with the Marines; he returned to service in 2009 and served as a Commander / OIC of a wound surgical base in Afghanistan from 2012-2013. He also was a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Arizona Medical Center Department of Surgery.

