Wealthbox Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires

Advisor CRM Platform Bolsters Team With Seasoned Hires Following Series B Investment

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox , the fastest-growing CRM platform for financial advisors, has announced the addition of new executives to its leadership team that now includes Erin Bickford as Vice President of Marketing, Shawn Preisler as Senior Vice President of Revenue, and Mike Leone as Vice President of Engineering.

Wealthbox has recently doubled its employee count to accommodate the demand from retail and enterprise segments of the wealth-tech market for its modern CRM workspace technology. With a bullish growth strategy amid CRM as the core, most-used, and most-integrated software in an advisor's tech-stack, a company initiative has been adding experienced leadership to help manage Wealthbox's fast growth.

Erin Bickford comes to Wealthbox from Global Payments, via its $500M acquisition of MineralTree, where she served as Director of Demand Generation. She previously held roles at Manulife/John Hancock and Adobe. In her role as Wealthbox VP of Marketing, Erin will grow the company's demand generation program for scalability and continue to elevate the Wealthbox brand within the wealth management industry.

Shawn Preisler joins Wealthbox from Riskalyze where he was VP of Sales. He held previous roles at Advicent Solutions in sales management and at Cedar Creek Securities where he was CEO. In the new SVP of Revenue role, Shawn will be the driving force for growing existing business, identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and execution of all revenue-generating efforts.

Mike Leone comes to Wealthbox from Wealthbase, the simulated stock trading app, where he served as VP of Engineering. Previously, Mike ran several consulting businesses, managing large-scale software projects for clients like Coca-Cola and Harvard University. As VP of Engineering at Wealthbox, Mike will oversee all software development projects, scaling and managing the company's growing engineering team.

"We sought to round out our management team following our Series B financing last year, and we're delighted to bring these talented professionals aboard," said John Rourke, CEO of Wealthbox. "These key individuals will complement the Wealthbox team and help us scale our marketing programs, revenue operations, and engineering practices significantly."

The new hires join the Wealthbox executive and leadership teams that include Jomin Bishop (VP of Sales), Amber Foreman (Head of Customer Success), Steve Carroll (Head of Product), Michal Kopanski (Head of Design), Jeff Mello (President & CFO), and cofounders Dan Ferranti (CTO) and John Rourke (CEO).

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

