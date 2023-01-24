Main Street Announces Follow-On Investment

Invests $40.0 Million in Gamber-Johnson, LLC to Support Acquisition

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a follow-on investment in an existing portfolio company. Main Street, along with its co-investor, made the follow-on investment in Gamber-Johnson, LLC ("Gamber-Johnson" or the "Company") to support the Company's acquisition of Lind Electronic Design Company, Inc. ("Lind"). Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Lind is a manufacturer and supplier of rugged mobile power solutions to the public safety, U.S. Military and warehousing industries. Lind's product offering includes rugged mobile power adapters, battery chargers, USB adapters, shutdown timers and cabling. Main Street, along with its co-investor, facilitated the transaction, with Main Street's follow-on investment consisting of an additional $40.0 million first lien, senior secured term debt investment. This follow-on investment represents Main Street's fifth follow-on investment in the Company after initially partnering with the Company's management team to acquire the Company in June 2016.

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Gamber-Johnson is a leading worldwide supplier of rugged mounting solutions and cases that safely secure and protect mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks and professional audiovisual applications. Gamber-Johnson's products are used by law enforcement, enterprise, military and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street ( www.mainstcapital.com ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, dhyzak@mainstcapital.com

Jesse E. Morris, CFO & COO, jmorris@mainstcapital.com

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | ken@dennardlascar.com

Zach Vaughan | zvaughan@dennardlascar.com

713-529-6600

View original content:

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation