SONIFI Health Promotes Senior Vice President Kelly Boyd to General Manager

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement technology provider SONIFI Health has appointed Kelly Boyd, a longtime leader in the organization, as General Manager.

In the General Manager role, Boyd oversees all day-to-day operations of SONIFI Health, which serves hundreds of leading healthcare systems across the U.S. with innovative clinical and patient engagement technologies including interactive TVs, digital whiteboards and door signs, mobile solutions and more.

Boyd has worked at SONIFI Solutions for the past 27 years—covering roles in operations, engineering, accounting and finance—and has been a key contributor to the healthcare division's growth in both products and footprint since its formation in 2004.

She most recently served as SONIFI Health's Senior Vice President of Operations, leading pivotal initiatives in technology, integrations and implementations that have established SONIFI Health as a market leader in outcomes-based, user-friendly solutions.

"Kelly has been essential in the success of SONIFI Health and its customers over the years," said Roy Kosuge, who previously served as SONIFI Health's General Manager and also serves as SONIFI Solutions' Chief Commercial Officer. "I can't imagine a more committed steward of our mission to serve patients and providers, and to evolve the positive impact of interactive technology. Kelly is an exceptional and experienced business leader poised to guide SONIFI Health through many great things to come."

"This is an exciting time for SONIFI Health as health systems are actively embracing smart room technologies to help with patient experience and staff shortages. Our portfolio of solutions, and our ongoing commitment to expanding our product capabilities and professional services, are aligned with the needs and expectations of care providers, patients and their families," said Boyd. "SONIFI has an amazing team committed to simplifying the deployment and operation of technologies so clinicians can focus on patient care. I am grateful to work alongside them and support the extraordinary work our customers are doing to improve the healthcare industry as a whole."

SONIFI Health provides market-leading interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The innovative and integrated platform is delivered across mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experiences while increasing organizations' operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences every year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

