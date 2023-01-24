Speed Commerce Announces Five New Executives and New Las Vegas Fulfillment Center

Company's growth fuels expansion of fulfillment centers and executive leadership team.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Commerce, an end-to-end provider of scalable solutions in ecommerce order fulfillment and 24/7 contact center (phone, email, live chat, and more) for retailers and manufacturers, has added seasoned executives from Rakuten Super Logistics to its leadership team and is adding a new fulfillment center in North Las Vegas.

Michael Manzione has been named Chief Operating Officer; Jason Chan is the company's Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Gregg Beall has been chosen to be its Vice President of Information Technology; Robert Tillman is the Senior Director of Operations; and Lauren Groh has been named Director of Finance.

Michael Manzione will oversee the day-to-day operations and activities of the 200-plus employees. He has more than 20 years of experience in fulfillment and contact center operations and revenue optimization. And most recently spent eight years at Rakuten Super Logistics.

"This is an exciting time for Speed Commerce, as the company readies for expansion into new markets nationwide," Michael Manzione said. "I look forward to working with our talented team as we explore new opportunities that ensure Speed Commerce becomes a national leader in the order fulfillment and contact center industry."

Jason Chan will oversee the company's sales and marketing functions to grow Speed Commerce's market share and drive revenue. In addition, he will oversee major client accounts and strategic partnerships. Chan most recently served at Rakuten Super Logistics where he helped grow revenues 500 percent in his four years there.

Gregg Beall will be responsible for information technology, including logistics software. He previously served as the chief technology officer at Rakuten Super Logistics.

Robert Tillman was most recently the vice president of operations at Rakuten Super Logistics where he was responsible for 12 fulfillment centers across the U.S., shipping millions of packages annually as well as transportation operations. He will head the operations of the fulfillment center in Las Vegas.

Lauren Groh was most recently director of finance at Rakuten Super Logistics for six years where she was part of the company's significant revenue growth and network expansion and led efforts to implement transportation options that reduced cost and transit times. She will be involved in those same efforts at Speed Commerce.

"As we see continued growth ahead for Speed Commerce, we've added executives to our leadership team who have expertise in the industry and will fuel our expansion initiatives. They will lead the company to new heights while delivering on our promise to grow our clients' brands by handling their fulfillment and 24/7 contact services, addressing the ecommerce customer journey at every touchpoint," said Cary Samourkachian, Chief Executive Officer of Speed Commerce. "Our leadership team has a depth of experience, arguably unmatched in the industry. These new hires are a valuable addition to our executive leadership."

The company is opening a warehouse facility at 4980 Statz St, North Las Vegas, NV 89081. This facility will be the home of the Las Vegas Fulfillment Center for Speed Commerce. Expected to open in March 2023, the facility will employ 40 workers supporting the company's many clients.

"It's an exciting time for Speed Commerce. I welcome Michael, Jason, Robert, Gregg, and Lauren to Speed Commerce as we grow and expand into the top 25 markets," shared Cary Samourkachian.

About Speed Commerce

Founded in 1982, Speed Commerce is a leader in ecommerce order fulfillment and 24/7 contact center operations, assisting leading ecommerce retailers to increase speed of delivery, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Speed Commerce's cloud-based fulfillment platform for order and inventory management features integration with popular ecommerce platforms, and automatic order importing from online marketplaces, including: Amazon, Magento, and Shopify. Speed Commerce's delivery network reaches 94 percent of the U.S. within 2-3 days via ground shipment.

