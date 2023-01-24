Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Wraps Up Best Sales Year Yet, Continues Nationwide Expansion in 2023

Houston-Based Fast-Casual Franchise Breaks into New Markets as the Emerging Brand Builds on Momentous Year

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, experienced a record-breaking 2022 with 14% same-store-sales growth, above the fast casual industry average. On top of Sweet Paris' impressive sales numbers, the brand also signed a multi-unit deal that will bring four stores to Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas, and officially opened its first Florida location in the month of December.

(PRNewsfoto/Sweet Paris) (PRNewswire)

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez, and has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in the country with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. The duo met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes, soon making it their mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful.

"We are thrilled to see Sweet Paris expanding to new markets and achieving strong performance even during such challenging times – it's been a testament to our strong business model, high-quality products, and loyal customer base," said Allison Chavez Co-owner of Sweet Paris. "The key to our success in 2022 was being able to sustain sales growth throughout our portfolio of restaurants by enhancing our guest experience and implementing creative menu engineering strategies as we continued to grow our brand footprint."

Sweet Paris is now present in four metropolitan areas across the nation: Houston TX, Austin, TX, San Antonio TX, , and Miami, FL, with four more being added with stores in development in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, Oklahoma City, OK and Tulsa, OK. Additionally, the brand has locations in College Station, TX and Mexico. A total of 14 additional units are currently in various stages of development, that will bring Sweet Paris' total store count to 26 in the near future.

Sweet Paris has big plans for the year ahead including strengthening its expansions efforts to become a nationwide brand. The franchise will open three stores in 2023, one corporate owned and operated store in Miami, one franchised store in Dallas and one franchised store in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Additionally, the brand aims to award five new franchises with strategic partners interested in bringing Sweet Paris to their communities.

"We are grateful for the opportunities and growth 2023 has in store for Sweet Paris," said Ivan Chavez Co-owner of Sweet Paris. "The multi-unit deal in Minnesota and the anticipation of new agreements in exciting destinations will help us achieve our development goals and expand our brand nationwide."

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises in addition to the Franchise 500® list . Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch in 2022, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sweet Paris