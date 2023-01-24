Understand your body better with the new ECG App from Garmin

FDA-cleared and clinically-validated app lets Venu 2 Plus customers record an ECG and check for signs of atrial fibrillation right from their smartwatch

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the ECG App1, an FDA-cleared app for the Venu® 2 Plus smartwatch that allows users to record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) anytime, anywhere. Customers can use the ECG App to record a 30-second ECG and view their heart rhythm results immediately on the watch or, optionally, later in the Garmin Connect™ smartphone app.

Garmin announces new ECG App, an FDA-cleared app for the Venu 2 Plus smartwatch that allows users to record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). (PRNewswire)

"The ECG App is Garmin's first FDA-cleared smartwatch feature and we are thrilled to offer this revolutionary tool to our customers as another way to stay on top of their health," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "During the early stages of AFib, it's common for symptoms to be infrequent, making it difficult to detect in a clinical setting. With the new ECG App, Venu 2 Plus customers can conveniently take an ECG recording anytime and optionally create a report of their results to share with their doctor later."

When customers take an ECG, the ECG App uses sensors on the Venu 2 Plus to record the electrical signals that control how their heart beats. The ECG App then analyzes that recording to detect signs of AFib. Additionally, users have the option to sync their ECG App results to Garmin Connect. Through the Garmin Connect app, customers can view their history of ECG App results and create reports that can be shared with a health care provider.

The ECG App is available now on the Venu 2 Plus for customers in the United States and requires the latest version of the Garmin Connect app before use. Garmin intends to continue to expand its portfolio of products supporting the ECG App and launch it in new regions in-line with necessary regulatory approval. For more information on the ECG App and how to set it up, visit Garmin.com/ECG.

1 The ECG app is available on the Venu 2 Plus smartwatch (firmware version 11.21) with the Garmin Connect smartphone app (version 4.62). The ECG app is not available in all regions; see Garmin.com/ECG for availability. The ECG app is not intended for use by people under 22 years old. With the ECG app, the Venu 2 Plus smartwatch is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

