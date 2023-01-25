Grand Prize BRB Jackpot Savings Account Winner Announced

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilmarnock local, Penny Pratt, has been named as the 2022 BRB Jackpot Savings Account winner. This fortunate account holder just received the grand prize of $100,000.

L to R: Susan Pittman, Penny Pratt, Cindy West, Tricia Brown, Brooke Brandt, Joanne Hunt, Zyhkeia Bullock

The BRB Jackpot Savings Account, created in 2015, was the first of its kind designed to improve the personal savings of our customers. What started as a $5,000 grand prize has since grown into $100,000 given away annually. This Blue Ridge Bank account also has monthly drawings for one $200 winner and four $50 winners. Each deposit of $25, into your BRB Jackpot Savings account, is an entry to win.

"It gives me a cushion for the rest of my life. And, my mom lived to be 94, so I've got a little ways to go," Penny commented after her initial shock wore off, "This will help tremendously. It really will change my outlook of how my future looks!"

Whether they feel lucky or not, residents of Virginia or North Carolina can open a BRB Jackpot Savings account. Is your savings account giving you the chance to win $100,000? If not, talk to your local Blue Ridge Bank representative today.

About Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS). Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Blue Ridge also provides investment and wealth management services in addition to management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit www.mybrb.bank for more information.

L to R: Bess Conner, Beverly Garrett, Susan Pittman, Patricia, King, Penny Pratt, Cindy West, Tricia Brown, Debbie Osborne, Brooke Brandt, Joanne Hunt, Zyhkeia Bullock

(PRNewsfoto/Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.)

