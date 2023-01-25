VERIJET TAKES DELIVERY OF NEW SF50s FROM CIRRUS AIRCRAFT

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verijet , a private jet company and AI-Powered Air Taxi Service, announced today the delivery of three brand-new SF50 G2+ Vision Jets. Verijet is recognized as the leading, most affordable and efficient short-haul charter operator in the industry today. All Verijet flights are 100% carbon neutral, empowering eco-friendly travelers to fly whenever they choose, depart from airports closest to their home or office, and arrive closer to their final destination.

Verijet's Co-Founders Richard Kane (CEO) and Allison Ortiz Kane (CXO) and other members of the Verijet team, including Don Dobson (VPO), Pete Pahygiannis (DO), and Jared Scharlach (A&P), took delivery of the G2+ Vision Jets. Two of the jets were delivered in Knoxville, TN. The other was delivered on a frigid day in late December at the Cirrus Aircraft facility in Duluth, MN.

According to Richard Kane, "These G2+ machines are suitable for service in any geography or weather condition in the US, including high and hot performance during heat waves or winter weather conditions. Cirrus would never deliver any SF50s out of Duluth in December if the SF50 couldn't handle zero degrees."

All three jets passed FAA inspection with flying colors and were put into revenue service in a short time. The first passengers enjoyed a smooth and delightful ride, and a particularly memorable maiden flight experience. New Vision Jets will continue to roll off the assembly line.

"It is a mixture of seeing the pride in the faces of the Cirrus employees, from the CEO to the Sales employees to the line personnel," said Don Dodson, Verijet's VP of Operations. "They all take pride in what they have produced. Then there is the excitement Verijet folks experience seeing the new aircraft ready to fly. It's like getting the new sports car you always wanted, only much better. It's knowing we will soon begin operating another Vision Jet, the state-of-the-art, most fuel-efficient, and safest jet made today. Verijet is proud to make the Vision Jet the exclusive fleet jet."

