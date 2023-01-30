AI job interview chatbot provider Sapia.ai releases talent intelligence product empowering large companies to hire without resumés

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapia.ai, the creator of the world's first AI Smart Interviewer, has released a new iteration of its market-leading Talent Insights product – a full-fledged talent intelligence solution that completely removes the need for resumés and cover letters in hiring.

The product centers around a new way of screening and comparing candidates: focusing solely on soft skills and aptitude. According to leading recruiters and executives – including LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky – skills are what truly matter in differentiating candidates, especially for roles where hard skills and work experience do not determine performance.

Sapia CEO and founder Barb Hyman said that this product has come at a time of unprecedented candidate power and choice. For hiring managers to succeed in 2023, Hyman says, they must make fast, clever hiring decisions with no room for doubt.

"We've long known that the resume is an inadequate tool for screening candidates for role fit," Hyman said. "It's easily gamed, creates massive potential for bias, and doesn't accurately reflect the candidate's soft skills.

"It absolutely had its place in hiring, but that time has passed."

When candidates interview with Sapia's AI chat interview tool, a Talent Insights profile is created for hiring teams that helps them understand and compare candidates in a fair, objective manner.

"Our AI Smart Interviewer can uncover a candidate's personality traits, behavioral competencies, and communication skills. We turn that into practical, versatile insights for hiring teams. Individual candidate profiles can tell recruiters and hiring how well suited to the role that candidate is, as well as giving them information that helps them identify other roles that might match the candidate's traits profile."

"For roles in retail or customer service, or for those who early in their career, it's not the experience that a person has that matters. It's who they are as a person. Are they adaptable, driven, can they work in a team? The resumé can't tell you these things, but our Talent Insights product can."

Companies using Sapia's solution are seeing the results of using objective intelligence to make hiring decisions: Reduced turnover, better sales performance, greatly improved diversity, and more.

"The best part is, the process of applying and interviewing is actually enjoyable for the candidate. No one likes updating their resumé – with Sapia, candidates answer just five interview questions over chat, on their mobile, and they get personalized feedback."

"AI is here to stay. We can see that ChatGPT has taken the world by storm and opened mainstream eyes to a world of possibilities. We've had smart chat for five years now, and it's enterprise ready. It's time organizations said goodbye to the resume once and for all, and embraced a new, better way of hiring."

About Sapia.ai

Sapia's mission is to build a fairer, more human world through ethical AI. Using the world's first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world's largest source of first-party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, Sapia turns simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence – enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast, and give every candidate an experience they love.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3251241/

Twitter: @get_sapia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SapiaAi/

Instagram: @sapia.ai

Media Contact: Barb Hyman, barb@sapia.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Sapia.ai