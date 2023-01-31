Epson to Bring Big, Bold Displays to ISE 2023 in Barcelona

Epson to Launch New Projectors and Visual Solutions for Professional Displays, Education, Business, Retail, Museums, and Live Events

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISE 2023, Epson Stand 3J100) -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 will be showcasing its latest projection solutions at ISE in Barcelona from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023. At its booth (Stand 3J100 in Hall 3), Epson will provide memorable experiences for show visitors while revealing its latest compact, efficient and lightweight 3LCD laser projectors, including a few new solutions making their in-person debut.

Epson's booth will bring art to life with an animated projection mapped mythical beast that references the designs of Barcelona's Antoni Gaudí. Epson will also house an immersive museum and interactive retail experience showcasing the innovative, flexible and engaging ways projectors can be used to transform visitor experiences for retailers, leisure and cultural providers. Epson will introduce a range of new laser projector solutions, including the addition of 4K resolution on screen to its popular, compact Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors.

"ISE provides an ideal venue to showcase the latest and greatest in display technology and explore some of the most innovative and creative work accomplished through the use of projection technology," said Gavin Downey, group product manager, Large Venue Projection, Epson America, Inc. "Our latest projection solutions have become the benchmark for precision, compactness, and efficiency; we're delighted to welcome new and returning customers to witness the power of Epson projection first hand at our ISE booth."

The new EB-PQ2000 and EB-PQ2200 series features 4K resolution on screen leveraging Epson's latest state-of-the-art 4K Crystal Motion,* panel thermo-control and double micro-lens array technologies for optimal clarity. The EB-PQ2200 series offer significant size and weight advantages and build on the success of Epson's EB-PU2200 range of high lumen 3LCD projectors which are 60% smaller and 50% lighter than their predecessor (Pro L20000U). The new series use Epson's existing range of 4K high-quality lenses without a change in throw ratios.

Epson will also showcase the new PowerLite® L Series projectors with 4K enhancement technology with the introduction of the PowerLite L570U, L770U and L775U. These fixed lens projectors provide 5,200 and 7,000 lumens2 and the ability to project images up to 500 inches and switch between a variety of aspect ratios, from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9. The new models elevate entertainment and education spaces and facilitate a more inclusive and collaborative meeting experience.

Additional demos at Epson's booth include:

A professional display area where customers can see the latest multi-projector set-ups including EPPT blending and projector mapping on a curved screen

Hybrid workspaces with a range of interactive meeting room solutions

A mobile meeting room solution in association with Artome

New short-throw, lamp-free, laser displays designed specifically for business conference rooms, meeting spaces and educational environments

New ultra short-throw interactive, lamp-free, laser display promoting adaptable solutions for today's learning and business spaces combined with collaboration and connectivity

Epson's comprehensive lens line-up, from ultra short-throw to long-throw and supporting 6,000 to 20,000 lumen2 projectors, designed to meet a variety of application needs

For additional information about Epson's projection solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

